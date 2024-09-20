On September 20, KODA was laid to rest after a solemn funeral service at the KICC Dominion Center

The musician's colleagues, friends and family members gathered to pay their last respects before his burial

Ghanaian musicians Nacee, Sonnie Badu and several others were in attendance

Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, popularly known as KODA, who passed away on April 21, has been buried.

The unfortunate news of his demise threw Ghanan's gospel community into a state of mourning.

Nacee, Sonnie Badu, and others pay their last respects to the late KODA. Photo source: SonnieBadu/KODA/Naceemusic

Source: Facebook

KODA was one of the country's most revered composers and performers behind hits like Nsem Pii and Hosanaa.

His collaborator on the classic, Nkwa Bodoo, joined several stars, including Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Sonnie Badu, and Empress Gifty, at the KICC Dominion Center at Spintex, Accra, for KODA's funeral service.

Recently, Nacee leveraged his performance at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards to eulogise KODA's legacy.

After the service, the Aseda hitmaker took to social media to share a touching tribute in honour of KODA, saying,

"This isn’t goodbye KODA… I know you smiling down at us from Heaven… A HERO you always will be in our hearts"

Fans mourn KODA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to KODA's solemn funeral service

agyemang.felicia commented:

"RIP champ, heaven has gained a worshiper 😢"

matilda_gamor remarked:

"Heaven is a better place 🙌till we meet again 😭RIP 😭❤"

dianadak15 noted:

"Believers don't die ,they go home ❤️🔥🔥"

adwoaahenkorah said:

"Such a Glorious exit 🕊🕊🕊. Rest in Power KODA🔥"

ghanaian.duchess wrote:

"R.i.p Legend of Christ, you fought a good fight and you won. Your Crown of Glory awaits you. Everyone wearing white was a very good idea, shows how deep Koda was in Christ. Da yie😢"

kelvyn_official_ added:

"REST IN POWER CHAMP, HEAVEN REJOICES WITH YOU"

KODA's widow speaks

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that KODA's widow, Awurama, shared a touching tribute as she paid her last respects to the late singer.

She had been with the singer for over ten years and had children. The children also shared their tribute, recalling how playful their late father was and how much they will miss him.

