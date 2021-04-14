Kofi Jamar finally opens up on mystery behind his stage name

- Kofi Jamar has for the first time spoken about why he decided to go with that stage name

- The rapper revealed how he came by the name and the inspiration behind it

- Kofi Jamar in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh revealed that he wanted to date celeb lawyer Sandra Ankobiah

Burgeoning Ghanaian rapper of the new school drill genre, Kofi Jamar, known in real life as Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, has opened up about his stage name.

While speaking in an exclusive question and answer session with YEN.com.gh on micro-blogging website Twitter, Kofi Jamar recounted how he got the name.

According to him, the name was inspired by a musician by name Capital Steez who is one of the Ekorso hitmaker's idols who he listened to a lot.

Kofi Jamar added that he learnt a lot from Capital Steez and decided to take up the name "Kofi Jamar" as a "good omen" due to the personal relationship he had with the name.

His response to how he came about the name read: "The name was inspired by One of my Idols called Capital Steez . I learnt a lot from listening to him when I was still coming up, so I used it as a Good Omen. And I also have a personal relationship with the name"

Kofi Jamar went on to answer myriad questions from YEN.com.gh and even noted the female celeb he wanted to date.

He revealed that he has eyes for Sandra Ankobiah and would want to date her if possible.

Kofi Jamar made this known while chatting in an exclusive Twitter question and answer session hosted by YEN.com.gh.

When asked which Ghanaian celeb he would love to date, Kofi Jamar did not hesitate to mention Sandra Ankobiah who is noted as a lawyer and fashion icon.

Asked why he skipped all others and settled for Sandra Ankobiah as his ideal woman, Kofi Jamar revealed that he had a weakness for super-smart women and the celeb lawyer fell within that category

