The upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar on March 21 and March 24 respectively are set to be a pivotal moment for Ghana’s national football team, with three home-based players considered in Otto Addo's squad.

As the Black Stars prepare to continue their campaign towards securing a spot in the prestigious tournament, the spotlight shines on three local players who have earned well-deserved call-ups to the Ghana national football team, but there were no places for any Asante Kotoko players, with the Reds leading the Ghana Premier League with 37 points after 20 games so far.

These players, central defender Razak Simpson of Nations FC, defender Kamaradini Mamdudu of Medeama SC, and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak represent the domestic league.

Razak Simpson of Nations FC

One of the most notable names among the home-based players is Razak Simpson, the central defender for Nations FC. Simpson has been a fixture in the Black Stars’ recent squads, with his inclusion in the team for the AFCON 2025 qualifying games against Angola and Niger cementing his status as a reliable option in defense. As Ghana’s defensive options continue to evolve, Simpson’s form has been impressive, earning him a spot in coach Otto Addo's plans for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Simpson’s solid performances at the heart of the Nations FC defense have not gone unnoticed, and his experience in the domestic league has proven invaluable to the national team. Despite the tough competition from international-based defenders, Simpson’s performances in recent matches have been commanding, showcasing his composure under pressure and his ability to read the game.

Kamaradini Mamdudu of Medeama

Another player who has consistently impressed on the local scene is Kamaradini Mamdudu, a defender for Medeama SC. Like Simpson, Mamdudu has been a regular name in the Ghanaian national team fold, with his consistent performances for Medeama earning him well-deserved recognition. Mamdudu’s inclusion in the 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar further solidifies his place among the country’s top defenders.

Mamdudu’s ability to read the game and make crucial interceptions is one of his standout qualities. He is a no-nonsense defender, adept at making crucial tackles and clearing the ball from dangerous areas. His physicality and composure under pressure have made him one of the most reliable defenders in the Ghana Premier League.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak

The third home-based player making waves in the Black Stars’ squad is goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak. Asare has been one of the standout players in the Ghana Premier League, keeping 13 clean sheets so far in the 2024/25 GPL. The former Great Olympics custodian is now widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the country. His exceptional shot-stopping ability, commanding presence in the penalty area, and excellent distribution have earned him praise from fans, pundits, and fellow professionals alike.

Asare’s journey to becoming one of the top goalkeepers in Ghana has been nothing short of impressive. After consistently delivering stellar performances for the Wonder Club and the Phobians, he has now become one of the most reliable figures in the Ghana Premier League. His inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers is a reflection of his hard work and dedication.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Oti Manu Joseph alias AC Koler, deputy communications officer of GPL side Bibiani Gold Stars, hails the inclusion of the three local players in Otto Addo's latest Black Stars selection.

''This is great news, to have 3 local players in the Ghana squad of Otto Addo. Next time I am hoping it will be 5 home-based players. These players merit it. For the goalkeepers, I think the best in the league are Emmanuel Kobi of Gold Stars and Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak. So if Asare gets the nod, I believe it is spot on from Otto Addo. Next time, I hope it would be Kobi, who has also been very brilliant in the Ghana Premier League.'' Oti Manu Joseph said.

No Kotoko player in Otto Addo's squad

Sources have revealed to YEN.com.gh's Sports Editor, Gariba Raubil, that the most likely Asante Kotoko player who could have been selected was goalkeeper Frederick Asare, however, he has lost his starting place at the Reds this season mostly due to injury, with Mohammed Camara, the undisputed starter for Dr. Ogum's Kotoko.

Asare only retuned to the Kotoko starting formation in their last two games against Legon Cities in a GPL encounter on March 9 and versus Eleven Wise last Wednesday, with Camara suspended. This led Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Asare winning the single slot for a home-based keeper in Otto Addo's squad.

A new era for Black Stars?

The inclusion of these three players, Simpson, Mamdudu, and Asare, highlights a promising new era for Ghanaian football. These home-based players bring a fresh perspective to the national team, with their consistent performances in the domestic league providing a strong foundation for the Black Stars to build upon. The strength of Ghana's domestic league would be well measured in the success of these players at the Black Stars, and their rise to prominence signals a new wave of talent coming through the ranks.

Moreover, the presence of these local materials in the squad serves as an encouragement to others aspiring to reach the highest level of football. Their inclusion also reinforces the idea that talent should not go unnoticed, regardless of whether a player plays domestically or abroad as technical advisor Winfried Schaefer recently stated. With more home-based players given the opportunity to represent Ghana on the international stage, the Black Stars are poised to benefit from the best talent the country has to offer.

Andre Ayew dropped again

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Andre Ayew's exclusion from Otto Addo's Black Stars 23-man squad for the next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

