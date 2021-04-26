- Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with new a photo

- The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo looking all made up and glowing as usual

- Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Emerging Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photo which is fast going viral.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns, has released a new photo of herself without make-up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen seated on a chair in what looked like a makeshift dining room just right in front of an open space plush kitchen.

Black and Beautiful: Fans shout as Choqolate GH stuns social media with new photo

Source: Instagram

This time, Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural face for all to see how pretty she is even without any powder on her face to enhance her beauty.

In the photo, Choqolate GH was captured looking away from the camera while seated at a small table that had some things on it.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "You Can Be Late And Still Be The Latest "

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's natural beauty.

ivanraulcontreras came in with the comment: "so sweet pretty woman"

princemichaelsx wrote: "Nice shot!"

charliebrown6122 commented: "BLACK AND BEAUTIFUL"

custodiolopez6 wrote: "SO Nice baby beautifull i love You"

at021036 had this to say: "Captivating beauty"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actors, Bismark The Joke and Kalybos, have made Ghana proud by representing the whole nation with their talents in a South African Netflix movie titled Slay.

The duo played different roles in the movie which saw them acting alongside popular actors from Africa including Ramsey Nouah and now-popular Williams Uchemba.

The movie is set around a group of tech-savvy personalities who engage in intimate first encounters, first impressions, and romantic opportunities to get some life experience.

Source: Yen