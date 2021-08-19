Latif Abubakar's Globe Productions partners YEN.com.gh to release new play

Playwright Latif Abubakar's Globe Productions in partnership with YEN.com.gh is set to thrill its audience to his latest play after a long break from the theatre due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dubbed the “Something must kill a man”, the play seeks to demonstrate how teamwork, good communication and collaboration contributes significantly to the attainment of these goals.

Unlike his previous stage plays which focused on pressing national issues, Mr Abubakar's latest play, will take the approach of a training programme that would center on the attainment of project and organisational goals.

Latif Abubakar partners Joy Entertainment & Graphic News App to release new play

Source: Instagram

According to the award-winning playwright, the play is a package that would enable employees understand and appreciate the importance of teamwork in achieving the overall objectives of a project or an organization.

He explained that the play will adopt an innovative practical training approach that drives the audience (trainees) through team-building activities.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"This is a creative and unique training experience that will leave an unforgettable memory on the minds of the trainees," the playwright intimated.

"A research by Forbes confirms that team building is the most important investment you can make for your people and the most successful, memorable team-building events are the ones that don’t feel like a day at the office," he added.

Being the pacesetter of live virtual play with a record of 3.5million views across various social media platforms, Mr Abubakar believes storytelling and theatre could be used to achieve project and organisational goals.

He revealed that the play which would be staged in an open space is a package that would include a training certificate from the New York Board of education, in the United States of America, lecture notes, cocktail and networking sessions.

The play which features Leslie, Abraham MacPratt and Shelter Sey, will be staged on 25th, 26th, and 28th of August, 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel with tickets going for GH¢80.00 and GH¢150.00 for participants that would want to be issued with certificates.

Globe Productions

As a theatre company focused on theatre for development, Globe Productions has to its credit 15 plays that have been performed 67 times across the country to an audience base of about 40,000. The strategic vision of implementing the tri-annual plays has currently made Globe the fastest-growing theatre company in Ghana with the widest coverage.

Its CEO/Playwright Latif Abubakar, gained some international recognition via an interview on BBC world service on the topic “Resurgence of Theatre in Africa”.

Plays

Some written and produced by Mr Abubakar include I can't think far; a non-violence campaign towards the 2016 election which was sponsored by Star-Ghana, UK Aid, DANIDA and the European Union, Saint and sinners; which focused on galamsey, and sponsored by WaterAid Ghana, and the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, and Men don die; a road safety campaign sponsored by the National Road Safety Commission.

To get your ticket:

1) visit www.globeproductionsgh.com

2) select either ATTEND PHYSICALLY or LIVESTREAM.

3) Select your preferred date. Enter your details to receive verification code

4) Apply discount coupon (Use YEN's promocode: YENGH20)

5) Click on PROCEED to pay

NB: ETICKET or VIRTUAL PASS will be sent via details provided in STEP 3

Kindly tag the Playwright/Director on all posts. Below are the handles

Facebook: Latif Abubakar

Instagram and Twitter: @latifglobe

Source: Yen.com.gh