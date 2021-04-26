Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has jammed to Stonebwoy’s Putuu song in a video she shared

She used the song for a TikTok recording depicting her in a salon with her hairstylist

Many people, both Ghanaians, and Nigerians have reacted to the video with massive praises to Mercy and her colleague

Nigerian superstar, Mercy Johnson, has stunned Ghanaians and Nigerians with a video jamming to Stonebwoy’s Putuu song.

In the TikTok video she shared, Mercy is seen with another colleague who was acting as her hairstylist, and the two were gossiping in the salon.

She surprised many people with the way she was able to sing the exact lyrics in the video, proving the effort she might have put in learning the song beforehand.

A collage of Mercy Johnson and Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokijie @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The video has both Ghanaian and Nigerian fans commenting on it.

Susan, Nigerian who obviously does not understand the lyrics of the song, commented:

realsusanpeters: “wahala for who nor understand.”

Jesse wrote that such a video cures depression in Nigeria:

jesseadadu1: “Aswear, na una de cure depression for Naija.”

Ivory watched the video over a million times in admiration of Johnson’s craft:

stasia.ivory: “I have watched this video a million times.”

Akay described it as fantastic acting that is also hilarious:

amazingakay: “This is fantastic acting and also hilarious. Exactly what happens in those kind of salons. If they discuss your matter, my sister.”

Esther could not stop laughing:

therealesthereduh_backup: “My ribs oh.”

Gracey praised Stonebwoy for what he described as a good music:

i_am_graceybae: “@stonebwoyb Good music.”

Omo, however, had a different comment altogether rubbishing the music:

iamomoalaja: “See music ooo later they will b jealousies us that win Grammy.”

Source: Yen.com.gh