Ghana's Highest rapper, Sarkodie, has revealed that he has not answered his father's phone calls in two months

The was disclosed by his colleague musician, Danso Abbeam, who said Sarkodie told him that in reply when he accused him of not answering his calls

Sarkodie has been trending following complaints by some of his colleagues that he has been snubbing them

According to Danso, Sarkodie was supposed to meet him for a video shoot some time ago, however, the many phone calls he made to his phone went unanswered.

Danso said he had to go all the way to Sarkodie’s house to find out why he was not coming and most importantly, why his many calls were unanswered.

Upon reaching Sarkodie’s home, Danso said he called his phone again and so that Sarkodie held the phone in his hand but was still not answering the calls.

He, therefore, reached out to him and asked why he has not been answering the phone calls.

Even my father, I have not answered his calls for almost two months,” Danso is quoted to have said as Sarkodie’s reply to his question.

Source: Yen Newspaper