Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has been spotted jamming to Shatta Wale's Taking Over song

She is seen singing beautifully and dancing to the song while driving

The actress had already danced to Shatta Wale's Gringo song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has been spotted in a new video singing and jamming to Shatta Wale’s Taking Over song while driving in town.

Her demeanour in the video shows that she really loves the song.

Regina made cute facial gestures, moving her hand up and down, and smiled throughout as she sings.

A collage of Regina Daniels and Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @reginadaniels @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Original

The video is sure to make some people surprised as the actress stresses some parts of the song to show how she likes it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The young actress married to Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian billionaire and politician, is truly a fun-loving person as is written all over her in the video.

This is not the first time she jammed to a Shatta Wale's song. She was in the news some time ago for enjoying Shatta Wale's Gringo song.

It is worthy to note that Taking Over was released in March 2017, 4 years ago, and so for Regina to love and sing it means she loves music and the singer Shatta Wale, as well.

Regina Daniels buys expensive gold chain for 1-year-old son

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels was in the news recently when he traveled to Turkey and returned with a customised gold chain for her son, Munir Nwoko.

She travelled without him and this made her miss him so much.

Constantly, the actress took to her Instagram page to let the world know how empty she felt being away from her son just for a little while.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko also trended in the news following a photo he shared of their son.

Angela Okorie praises Shatta Wale over MTV Award Nomination

Still on Nigerian actresses and Shatta Wale, popular screen icon, Angela Okorie, was full of praise for Shatta Wale when he earned an MTV Award nomination.

She went gaga for the Ghanaian Dancehall singer and said every Ghanaian must be proud of Shatta Wale’s achievement.

Referring to Shatta Wale, Okori ended her post with a profound statement: “I am proud to know you, my King”.

Mercy Johnson singing Stonebwoy’s Putuu song

In a related development, Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson was also in the news for singing Stonbwoy’s Putuu song.

She got people laughing over the video in which she sang and made funny dance moves to the song.

With the foregoing, it is clear that Nigerians and Ghanaians really love and support each other.

Source: Yen.com.gh