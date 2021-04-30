A throwback photo of Richard Brown, known popularly as Osebo, has surfaced on the internet

He indicated in the caption that the photo was taken in 1998 in Italy

At the time that designer wears were not common, Osebo was rocking Versace, and others

Fans have highly praised him

Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, also known as Osebo, has stunned fans with a throwback photo he shared.

The photo is dated back to 1998 when he used to live in Italy.

Giving the details of his attire, Osebo said he wore “debut shoe, Versace leather jacket, and leather jeans and Gianfranco ferr’e long tee shirt.”

He completed his caption by writing: “No be today oo”.

Reaction

Osebo’s photo has earned him massive praises from fans.

See some reactions by fans:

pretty_lyttle_ephua: “This jacket dear if you want to wear for 500 years kora it won't be old oo.”

sarfo8346: “23 years ago.”

lizzyaddai: “I like your Style you Rock.”

northern_traditional_wear: “I was one year by then.”

floricita_naa: “Eeishhh.”

abdulsaminmohammed: “No be today my Boss start dripping.”

amma_mariah: “Slaying even then.”

his_excellency_wanbabe1: “Living legend.”

kelechitotti: “Now I can understand. You love fashion from day 1.”

jollofchamp: “Dope friti titi.”

mimis_empire111: “Wow the swag wasn't today oooo.”

ernestinobamfo: “Preyman nu di333 ..from Ancient days oooo ...The Zara Man.”

alisalifu576: “Hrrr my Uncle is powerful.”

awura_akuaaandy: “Chaii we are come fm far.”

Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah

Osebo is known for his fashion sense which some people have described as weird. Others say his style is one that is reserved for women.

However, he revealed in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh that fashion is madness, and that is what he wants to stand for.

He is also known as Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy with whom she had her only son and child, Papa Kwow.

Their son, according to a recent report by YEN.com.gh, has grown so tall far taller than Nana Aba.

He was featured in a report of 15 kids belonging to top Ghanaian celebrities.

