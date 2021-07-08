Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has stunned fans with two new photos sparkling in red.

The stylish Ghanaian actress has got fans talking about her new beautiful photos.

Her colleagues, and fans, were especially happy to see her because she has not been heard of in a while.

Okoro dazzled in a red dress that flatters her beautiful physique.

A collage of Yvonne Okoro. Photo credit: @yvonneokoro/Instagram

She completed her stunning look with her infectious signature smile that has got many admiring her the more.

Reaction

Okoro’s photos have triggered massive reactions from her colleagues and fans.

Berla Mundi, for instance, could not stop liking her looks:

berlamundi: “Oh love this look.”

Joselyn Dumas screamed out of admiration:

joselyn_dumas: “Why you gotta be soo gorgeous!!!.”

More comments came through for Yvonne Okoro:

princedavidosei: “ Chinyere.”

zynnellzuh: “Babe.”

beverly_afaglo: “Baby Chi.”

sellygalley: “I kiss you on your billboards all the time.”

peac_hy: “gorgeous.”

belindadzattah: “Beautiful.”

nephie_alcy: “Never disappoints…. Gorgeous.”

Sister's wedding

Meanwhile, Yvonne Okoro was in the news recently following her younger sister, Roseline Okoro's beautiful wedding.

The 32-year-old tied the knot on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in what could be described as a plush wedding.

In one of the videos published by YEN.com.gh, Roseline was seen dressed like a Nigerian bride at her traditional wedding with Yvonne dressed in a 'gele' sitting beside her.

Nelissa Attiogbe

In other news, a 10-year-old girl, Nelissa Attiogbe, is making waves in the beauty industry with her talent as a makeup artist, hairstylist, and nail technician.

The former Talented Kidz contestant has stunned many with her special skills as a makeup artist and hairstylist.

YEN.com.gh has learnt that Nelisa acquired these skills on her own naturally. Her customers, according to her posts sighted by YEN.com.gh, range from kids to adults, including males and females.

Source: Yen