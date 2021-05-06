- A girl in Ghana who looks like a teenager has been seen in a media file pronouncing serious curses on a gentleman who broke her heart

- According to the young lady who swore by her name, he will never progress in life or get married

- Some have found the pronouncements outrageous, but others say it can truly come to pass

A young Ghanaian lady who appears to be in her teens has been captured in a video raining curses on her boyfriend after suffering a heartbreak from him.

The girl who identifies herself as Kasandra Maame Afua Gyasiwaa Dougan in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Factsandtruths_official told the young man that he can never get married or progress in life.

It is not clear what exactly she plans to do to him but she was confident with her spell, indicating that if it ever happens that the gentleman sees progress in his life, her name should be changed.

See the video below:

Below were some comments on the video:

Rahm Dee said:

Eeeiii...small boyfriend girlfriend mpo nie ooo. Bill gates and his wife for 27 yrs serf divorced amicably

Ed Kross Gulak indicated:

Chale hmm all jokes aside oo this kinda curses work so bad hmm he can take it as a joke but all that the girl is saying will come to pass if only she really love him or the guy dumping her for nothing he won’t feel it now but after years and it will be too late for him to succeed

Kobby Nuel mentioned that:

This broken heart crisis ain’t easy to treat it personal..you will need mom or relatives advise to be strong..Efua is confused and releasing curses ..She said change my name hahaha..mona mo br33..#LoveLess

Kasandra Maame Afua: Ghanaian lady tells boyfriend he will never marry or be successful following hearbreak Credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh