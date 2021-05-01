- A lady has broken down on the floor in a video fast going viral whilst her man proposed to her

- It took the intervention of some of the gentleman who were at the place to help the lady get back on her feet and accept the ring

- The viral video has gotten tons of people reacting massively

A video of a young lady's proposal is gathering massive reactions on social media because of the emotions that were exuded when the man went on his knees.

In the footage, the lady was so overwhelmed that she could not stand straight on her feet but rather broke down flat on the floor.

It took the help of some of the people around to help her get back on her feet and accept the ring from the man who was overjoyed to see his lover beaming with emotions.

See the video below:

Some of the reactions have been gathered below:

bigman_cream concluded that the lady's reaction shows how long she has been waiting for such a moment:

She has been praying and waiting for so long

sti_fresh mentioned that the video shows that the impact the proposal made on the lady is comparable to electric shock

E shock her like high tension

mhysthiekhal said the joy of the lady in the video cannot be measured:

That unmeasurable joy

Lady breaks down on the floor in emotional video as boyfriend proposes to her Credit: @officialghbase

Source: Instagram

In another interesting report, a beautiful couple are warming many hearts on Twitter after sharing pictures of themselves transitioning from the state of grass to the state of grace.

The man name Unarine with the Twitter handle @phalanndwa6 made the photos public including one that showed their hard past and another that portrays their bright present.

Unarine captioned the photos, "light at the end of the tunnel", which further confirmed that they had been through some trying moments before getting married.

Source: Yen