Lil Win Brags About His Azonto Dancing Skills, Dares Afronita, Dancegod Lloyd And Incredible Zigi
Entertainment

by  Peter Ansah
  • Lil Win joined Anita Akuffo and Godwin Nambo on TV3's Afternoon Show on May 15
  • They discussed the actor's expensive movie catalogue and his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana
  • The conversation ended with a dance freestyle that has got many netizens talking about Lil Win's talent range

Ghanaian musician and actor Lil Win, who is on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie, has many Ghanaians talking about his range as an extremely talented entertainer.

On May 15, Lil Win joined TV3's afternoon show hosts Anita Akuffo and Godwin Nambo to discuss his legacy spanning over two decades.

Lil Win left the show and its fans more intrigued by his upcoming project and yearning for more of his dance moves.

Lil Win dancing
Ghanaian entertainer, Lil Win Photo source: Faceboook/LilWin
Lil Win dares Afronita, Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win turned the TV3 studios into a dancing floor as he showed Anita Akuffo and Godwin Nambo his impressive dance moves, which have earned a massive fanbase.

During his performance, Lil Win hinted at his supremacy in Azonto moves. "Who is Afronita? Who is Dancegod? Who is Zigi?" Lil Win dared ask as he continued his performance.

A snippet of his performance shared online caught the attention of many fans, who took to social media to hail the entertainer.

Fans react to Lil Win's dance moves

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they drooled over Lil Win's dance moves.

heakoto said:

Ghana's version of Jamie Foxx.....super talented

fuziamahama wrote:

U can never hate him ❤️

masiedu14 added:

Musician, actor, proprietor, husband, father, philanthropist, dancer, comedian ....the list continues

Lil Win blasts music award schemes in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had expressed his frustrations about not getting any acknowledgement from Charterhouse, 3Music Awards or any other music awards scheme despite producing explosive hits such as Mama Boss Papa, Ladder, etc.

The entertainer established that the music award schemes have snubbed him over the years because of his movie career, saying, "They don't take me seriously."

