Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, has stunned many people with her new photo

She sits beautifully and crosses her legs like a young queen

The photo has got many celebrities admiring and praising her

Baby Maxin has returned to Ghana with her parents after travelling abroad for a while

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has left many fans and Ghanaian celebrities stunned with her latest photo.

The adorable Baby Maxin is seen sitting like a queen and crossing her beautiful legs like an adult.

She wore a cute blue attire with a pair of white sneakers making her look so admirable.

A collage of Baby Maxin making different poses. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The photo has attracted many Ghanaian celebrities who have reacted to it with love.

The likes of Eddy Nartey, Naa Ashorkor, Salma Mumin, Irene Logan, used emojis in reacting to the photo.

See more of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kafuidanku: “See pose.”

michygh: “Picture of the day.”

evans_scott10: “Cute.”

officialmaameserwaa: “Our testimony is sitting pretty.”

iamtimakumkum: “Beautiful baby.”

0innasec: “wow....”

sammy_highcourt: “Ohhhh my Goddddd Nyame ay3 wo yie wate Mama Waa hw3 Obaa.”

evans_scott10: “Cute.”

veraakuaadubea.twumasi: “Miss little pretty.”

her_excellency15: “Beautiful.”

na_adepa: “Beautiful.”

thatmissylady: “Pretty girl.”

akua_konadu1: “pretty.”

maameabena.dufie: “Beautiful little angel.”

beayagh: “Blessed child.”

Dancing to Duduke with parents

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin warmed hearts with a video dancing to Duduke.

The video published shows Baby Maxin giving some dance moves in the midst of her mother and father, Maxwell Mensah.

Baby Maxin speaks French and Twi

It seems McBrown is ready to make her child multilingual as she was spotted in a video learning French in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin was seen in the most adorable video ever speaking Twi with her mother.

In that video, Maxin was seen standing on an air conditioning outlet. While pointing to her shoes, she told her mother that she did not want to wear her shoes.

In yet another video, she went shopping with her mother and chose her own colour while rejecting what her mom had earlier taken for her.

Source: Yen