Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, has made some funny dance moves in a new video

He is seen rolling on the floor in excitement as his mother urged him on

Majesty has got many people reacting to the video with some saying he was behaving just like his father

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has cracked ribs on social media with some funny dance moves he made in a new video.

He was at a place with his mother, and other kids, where he danced happily.

Michy’s voice is heard in the background urging Majesty on as he danced and rolled on the floor.

To Majesty, he was making serious moves but the video has cracked the ribs of many on social media.

Reaction

The video has triggered many reactions with some saying Majesty behaves just like his father.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

bayonagh_: "Young Don is just misbehaving."

hottytv: "Majesty calm down errrr."

ibrahwesleykobbymills: "Like father like son."

michygh_fp: "Dance moves ben nie hey son you need lessons."

mavis_ama_fiagbe: "majesty what are you doing?."

i.am.ericaa: "ei Majesty."

rlartey55: "Eeiii what is he trying to do."

bayonagh_: "Misbehaving."

dubai4reall: "I love your moves."

lesbril_nhana_valdez: "What is majesty doing ...he's weaking my legs."

Majesty encourages mother to be brave

Meanwhile, Majesty had warmed the heart of Ghanaians with a video of him encouraging his mother, Michy, to be brave.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the two were at the Legon Botanical Gardens for recreation.

Majesty and Michy are seen trying to use the Canopy Walk and he is to take the lead.

Majesty plays piano skillfully

He also got fans talking with a video of him playing the piano like a skilled instrumentalist.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Majesty sat comfortably behind the large instrument, and with excitement written all over his face, he played.

He is heard telling his mother that he got the keys right, to which the mother responded yes.

Many fans concluded that Majesty indeed has his father Shatta Wale's genes in him, given how he played in the video.

