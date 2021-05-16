Rap Goddess Eno Barony background, real name, age, latest songs

Eno Barony is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter. She became famous in 2014 after performing a remix of Joey B and Sarkodie’s song, Tonga. Since then, she has gone to have a successful career in music and is currently considered one of the most influential female rappers in Ghana.

What is Eno Barony real name? Where is she from? Is she married? Below is a detailed look at Eno Barony's life, from her music career to family, relationships, net worth, and more.

Eno Barony profile summary

Full name : Ruth Eno Adjoa Amakwa Nyame Adom

: Ruth Eno Adjoa Amakwa Nyame Adom Nickname: Rap Goddess, Eno Barony

Rap Goddess, Eno Barony Date of birth: 30th October 1991

30th October 1991 Place of birth : Tema, Ghana

: Tema, Ghana Age: 29 years

29 years Family name: Nyame Adom

Nyame Adom Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Gender: Female

Female Religion: Christianity

Christianity Mother : Rebecca Nyame Adom

: Rebecca Nyame Adom Father: Abraham Nyame Adom

Abraham Nyame Adom Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: African

African Profession: Rapper/songwriter

Rapper/songwriter Genres: Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Hiplife

Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Hiplife Record label: Magic Mindx Music Group

Magic Mindx Music Group Marital status: Single

Early life

What is the actual name of Eno barony? Eno was born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amakwa Nyame Adom. She adopted the name Eno Barony as her stage name once she started her music career. She was born on 30th October 1991 to parents Abraham Nyame Adom and Rebecca Nyame Adom.

Where does Eno Barony come from? Rap goddess Eno is from Ghana. She was born in the port city of Tema, which is a few miles outside Ghana’s capital, Accra. She grew up in the city, attending Shallom Preparatory School before joining Cambridge Academy for her lower primary education.

Barony then proceeded to Methodist Junior High School for her junior high education. Which S.H.S. did Eno Barony attend? After Methodist J.H.S., she was admitted to Methodist Day Secondary School (also in Tema), completing her senior secondary education. Afterwards, she enrolled at Kumasi Polytechnic, where she pursued her tertiary education.

Career

Barony developed a passion for music and entertainment from a young age. She was the entertainment prefect of her school and entertained her schoolmates – which is how she developed her rapping skills. She was also inspired by the likes of Missy Elliot and had a desire to see more women in the rap scene.

Eno’s journey to a professional music career began with her audition for the T.V. show Gang Starz, hosted by TV3s. She also participated in K.F.M.'s Freestyle Saturday show, where she beat several male contestants to place fourth in the finals.

Barony tried to capitalize on the fame she generated during her reality TV shows by releasing her songs. Her debut single was What's My Name? After that, she released a few more singles, but they did not garner much attention.

Nonetheless, the Rap goddess did not give up. In 2014, she released a remix version of the song Tonga (original by Sarkodie and Joey B). The track was a hit and received a lot of airplay. Her feminine touch and creative lines resonated with many, attracting the attention of many fans.

Following the success of Tango Remix, Barony continued to release more tracks. One of the top releases was 2015’s Megye Wo Boy, in which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

Unfortunately, tragedy would strike her soon after. In April 2015, the rapper lost her mother, forcing her to take time off her career. However, after a short hiatus, she returned with The Best, which featured Togolese artist Mic Flammez.

The Ghanaian star then continued releasing tracks, mostly in collaboration with top artists such as Shatte Wale (Daawa), Medikal (King of Queens), Stonebwoy (Touch the Body), and Kwaw Kese (GARI). She also released a few singles on her own, such as the 2017 track, Juice Me.

Eno Barony latest songs

Over the years, Eno’s star has continued to shine bright, and she has risen to the top of the rap game in Ghana. Many people, including other influential rappers such as Sarkodie, even consider her one of the best rappers– not just the best female rapper.

The Rap Goddess has continued to woe her fans with the continuous release of new tracks. But which are the current and most trending of Eno’s songs? Below is a look at some of her latest songs.

Eno Barony’s Heavy Load

Mind Your Business with Kofi Mole

with Kofi Mole Falling in Love

Voice of Truth

Rap Goddess

Force Dem to Play Nonsense

Game of Thrones

Enough is Enough

Cheat

Argument Done

More trending songs, such as Eno Barony’s Fear No Man, released in 2018, garnered nearly 300,000 views.

Aside from single tracks, Eno has also released two albums – Yaa Asantewaa and Ladies First. She is also a familiar figure in various concerts and events in Ghana.

Family

Rap Goddess Eno Barony leaning on a wall. Photo: @eno_barony

Source: UGC

Eno’s father, Abraham Nyame Adom, is a pastor and her mother, Rebecca Nyame Adom, was a school proprietor. Her parents had a musical background, which seems to have seeped into Eno’s passion when she was little. As for siblings, there is no mention of any young sisters or brothers.

What about a significant other? Is Eno Barony dating or married? The answer is no! Despite being in the limelight, the Rap goddess has not revealed whether she is dating anyone or not.

In 2019, the rapper revealed in an interview that she was single. She revealed that she has a loud personality, which could be why men fear dating her. In another interview, she revealed that music was her life, and she would not quit it even if her future husband required her to.

Net worth and earnings

Eno Barony earns money primarily through her music. However, she has a significant following on her YouTube channel, making money from adverts in her video views. Through this platform alone, Eno is estimated to have an average salary of $90+ a month and total earnings of between $1.7K to $10.3K.

However, Eno also earns money through song sales, including appearance fees during events and sponsorship money. She is also a social media influencer with an Instagram account that has over 1.2 million followers. Therefore, she is a successful artist whose net worth is around $1 million to $5 million.

Eno Barony fast facts

What is Eno Barony’s real name? Eno’s real name is Ruth Eno Adjoa Amakwa Nyame Adom. What are Eno Barony's ethnicity and nationality? She is a Ghanaian national of African descent. How old is Eno Barony? She was born on 30th October 1991, which makes her 29 years. Which school did Eno Barony attend? She attended Shallom Preparatory School (pre-school) and Cambridge Academy (primary school). She then moved to Methodist Junior High School and later Methodist Day Secondary School (junior and senior high school). Finally, she enrolled at Kumasi Polytechnic for her college education. What does Eno Barony do for a living? She is a rapper/songwriter. Who is Eno Barony married to? No, she is currently single. What was Eno Barony’s debut song? Her first song was What's My Name.

Eno Barony is the epitome of hard work, discipline and commitment to her career. She turned her passion for music into a career, and she is doing fantastic at it. She is an inspiration and a role model to many.

