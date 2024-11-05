FC Barcelona winger Raphinha celebrated teammate Lamine Yamal’s Kopa Trophy victory by gifting him a custom gold iPhone.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Recognised as the best-performing player in the world under 21, Yamal claimed the trophy’s sixth edition after an outstanding year that has seen him become one of football’s most exciting young talents.

Lamine Yamal reportedly received a gold-studded iPhone from Raphinha. Photos: @BarcaWorldEn/@onefootball.

Source: Getty Images

Despite competition from top young stars like fellow Barcelona prodigy Pau Cubarsi, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, Yamal’s remarkable performances set him apart.

His recognition highlights a sensational year, reinforcing his place as one of football’s brightest emerging talents.

The 17-year-old is already known worldwide for his dazzling dribbling, explosive pace, and sharp vision.

And Raphinha rewarded teammate Lamine Yamal for winning the Kopa Trophy by giving him a gold iPhone.

The gold iPhone is more than just a luxury item; it’s a symbol of encouragement from one player to another.

Raphinha’s gesture speaks to his sportsmanship and respect for emerging talent, creating a sense of unity that strengthens Barca's spirit on and off the pitch.

As Yamal continues to develop, Raphinha’s influence will undoubtedly play a role in shaping the young prodigy’s future.

"Having Lamine competing with me is a privilege because he's going to be a high-level player, one of the best," Raphinha said following a win over Getafe last season.

"It is an honour and this makes us improve, both me and him. It makes me want to give more as a player and I'm sure Lamine thinks the same. This competition in a team like Barca is good," he added.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh