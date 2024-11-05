The interior ministry has said November 8 will not be a holiday despite the scheduled Farmers’ Day celebration.

The agriculture ministry earlier indicated that the Farmers’ Day celebration would be brought forward to November 8 from December 6

The interior ministry said the holiday would be on December 6, in line with the trend of having it on the first Friday of December

The interior minister has clarified that Friday, November 8, will not be a holiday despite the Farmers’ Day celebration.

The agriculture ministry caused some confusion by indicating that the Farmers’ Day celebration would be on November 8.

The interior ministry provides updates on holidays in Ghana

However, the interior ministry said in a statement that the holiday would be on December 6, a day before the general election.

The agriculture ministry earlier announced that the 40th edition of Ghana's National Farmers' Day will be celebrated on November 8 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

This year, there will be no regional-level celebrations. Instead, each region can nominate winners for ten regional award categories.

Ghana has approximately 13 statutory public holidays. However, the government sometimes declares additional holidays for special occasions or events.

2023 Farmers Day Awards

A 57-year-old woman from the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region was adjudged the 2023 National Best Farmer.

She received an award of GH¢1 million sponsored by the Agriculture Development Bank.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia handed over the prizes to the top three best farmers.

That national Farmers' Day celebration had the theme "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience."

