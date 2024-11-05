Cristiano Ronaldo ended his three-game goal drought in style, leading Al-Nassr to a commanding win over Al Ain in the AFC Champions League.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 5-1 victory carried a sense of redemption as Al-Nassr avenged last season’s heartbreaking semi-final loss to the Emirati side.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his teammates after ending his three-game scoreless streak. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo fires Al-Nassr to a thumping win

Desperate to halt a frustrating three-match winless streak, the Knights of Najd were quick to seize control.

Within five minutes of play, the home side set the tone, and it was former RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan who sparked the attack, surging through Al Ain’s midfield before finding Anderson Talisca.

Talisca, in top form during Ronaldo’s scoring lull, capitalised with a composed finish, giving Al-Nassr an early lead that thrilled coach Stefano Pioli.

Ronaldo's goal spurs eventual victory

Building on this momentum, Al-Nassr pressed for more, and by the half-hour mark, their persistence paid off.

Ronaldo showcased his instincts by reacting first to a fierce shot that Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa parried into his path, allowing the Portuguese forward to finish with ease.

Just six minutes later, Al-Nassr struck again with a quick one-two exchange between Wesley and Sadio Mane.

Wesley’s powerful strike deflected off an Al Ain defender, adding a touch of fortune to Al-Nassr’s already dominant lead.

Though Al Ain struggled to keep up, they managed a consolation goal courtesy of a Bento own goal, giving them a glimmer of pride amid Al-Nassr’s offensive onslaught.

Despite Al Ain’s attempts to rally in the closing stages, it was Brazilian pair Wesley and Talisca who capped off the night with an 81st-minute strike and a stoppage-time goal, securing a comprehensive 5-1 victory for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's 1st penalty miss in Saudi costs Al-Nassr

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo played a central role in Al-Nassr's exit from the Saudi King's Cup.

The 39-year-old missed a last-minute penalty, resulting in a narrow loss to Al Taawoun, which ended the Knights of Najd’s cup run.

Ronaldo develops new way of dealing with 'Messi' chants

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Cristiano Ronaldo faced taunts from opposing fans attempting to provoke him during the Riyadh Derby on November 1.

Known for enduring chants of "Messi" from rival fans, the 39-year-old seems to have developed a more composed response to these provocations, demonstrating a mature approach to handling the gestures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh