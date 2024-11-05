As the US goes to the polls on November 5, 2024, a Ghanaian man based abroad has become the latest craze, given his voluntary role in the elections

The young man, Harrison Poku, who has been living in the US for the past 24 years, is promoting the presidential ambition of Kamala Harris

Netizens who saw the video about Harrison's move were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian political activist based in the US has generated buzz in the ongoing US presidential election by encouraging African Americans and African migrants who have become citizens to vote.

Harrison Poku, who has lived in the US for the past 24 years, has been actively engaging Africans in the US to exercise their franchise in the ongoing elections to ensure their voices are heard.

Harrison Poku is actively supporting Kamala Harris' presidential bid. Image source: The Democrats, Harrison Poku-Yeboah

Source: Facebook

Harrison is an ardent supporter of Kamala Harris and has been volunteering for the Democrats. He has embarked on various door-to-door campaigns, journeying long distances to tell people about the need to vote for his candidate.

He explained his motivation for embarking on such a move and said he's always felt the need to impact society.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Harrison's move

While Harrison believes he's making a positive impact by encouraging fellow Africans to vote in the US election, some netizens are unhappy with his move. They have criticised him in the video's comments section.

@kosh_coucou wrote:

"Casting your vote is essentially picking the lesser of 2 evils / liars. Politicians are by and large smooth talkers who will do anything to secure your vote."

@CappyGerald wrote:

"If I was a voter in this election wouldn't have voted. Voting is enabling this mediocrity. You can't have two parties that have pledged their full undying loyalty to a foreign nation in power."

@DTshimankinda wrote:

"I voted for Trump because it is the right decision."

@mawu_nyo wrote:

"He’s definitely afraid of Trump’s promise a mass deportation in 2025!"

How American citizens in Ghana can vote

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the US government has outlined voting instructions for Ghanaian citizens who want to participate in the November 5 presidential election.

This year's poll is between current American Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh