Famke Janssen bio, age, career, net worth, plastic surgery, latest updates

Famke Janssen is a Dutch actress and former fashion model. She is a recognizable face worldwide due to the many films and TV shows she has been in. She got famous for her role as Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, and her career has grown ever since. Apart from her excellent acting skills, she is also a film director, screenwriter, and film producer.

Who is Famke Janssen? Janssen is an actress with a beautiful name who has appeared in many greatest films. Famke Janssen's Blacklist performance even led her to get a role in the spin-off where she was the lead actress. Famke Janssen now stars in her latest movie, The Vault, which got praise from fans and critics alike.

Profile summary

Birth name: Famke Beumer Janssen

Famke Beumer Janssen Date of birth: November 5th 1965

November 5th 1965 Age: 55 years old (as of 2021)

55 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth : Amstelveen, the Netherlands

: Amstelveen, the Netherlands Occupation: Actress

Actress Famous for: Acting

Acting Nationality: American, Dutch

American, Dutch Sexuality: Straight

Straight Current residence: USA

USA Religion: Unknown

Unknown Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Dutch

Dutch Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Parents: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: Antoinette Beumer and Marjolein Beumer

Antoinette Beumer and Marjolein Beumer Marital status: Divorced in 2000

Divorced in 2000 Former husband: Kip Williams

Kip Williams Children: None

None Highest qualification: Bachelor's degree

Famke Janssen's biography

How old is Famke? Jansen was born on November 5th 1965, in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, which makes her 55 years old. She has two sisters, Antoinette Beumer and Marjolein Beumer. She speaks both English and French in addition to her native Dutch.

After completing high school, Jansen enrolled at the University of Amsterdam, which she regrets. Instead, she again enrolled at Columbia University's School of General Studies for creative writing and literature.

Career and net worth

How much is Famke Janssen worth? In her long career, Famke has amassed a net worth of $20 million. This is an impressive figure which is a testament to how good she is at everything she does.

Janssen moved to America in 1984 and began her career as a professional model. She signed with Elite Model Management, and together they grew her career. At the height of her modelling, she worked for Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, and Victoria's Secret, which are all outstanding achievements. However, she retired from the modelling industry in 1992 for reasons unknown.

In 1995, Janssen appeared in her first feature film, and she hasn't looked back since. She started with small roles and has gradually built her portfolio to what it is today. She has been in numerous movies and shows. Do you want to know what movies and TV shows she has been in? Famke Janssen's movies include:

Awards and nominations

Famke Janssen attends the premiere of "When They See Us" at The Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Famke has won several awards for the excellent performances she has delivered during her tenure as an actress. Most of them were for her role in the X-men movies. However, her other roles were also significant. The awards she has been nominated for include the following:

Famke Janssen's plastic surgery

Many actors and actresses get plastic surgery at various stages in their careers, and it is always a coin toss on whether it will go well. Although most of them do it to change a physical aspect of themselves, some do it to appear younger. So, when Famke got to an age where this would be an option, most fans wondered whether she would do it or not.

While it is not clear what work she had done, it is evident from the plastic look now that the actress underwent plastic surgery to change her appearance. Famke Janssen's plastic surgery results were not as great as one would have expected. When she debuted her new look on the show The Capture, fans reactions were not so great.

Any great Famke fan has probably noticed that Famke Janssen's face looks quite different now than when she started acting. What did Famke do to her face? That is the question all of her fans have been asking. Her latest look has sparked outrage. Despite the bad reaction to Famke Janssen's 2021 look, the actress is as beautiful as ever and is still working.

Body stats

While Famke is a talented actress, her looks have played a considerable part in her rise to the top. When she was starting, her looks were compared to 1940s movie stars like Hedy Lamarr. She is known for the statement dresses that she wears to red carpets and her great outfits.

How tall is Famke Janssen? Janssen is a tall woman. She is 5 feet and 11 inches or 182 centimetres tall. She weighs (137 pounds) and her measurements are 36-25-35.

Famke Janssen is an actress who has managed to remain relevant for three decades. She has delivered mind-blowing performances throughout her movie career. Recently, she underwent plastic surgery for a more youthful appearance which has gotten mixed reactions from fans.

