A lady has showcased the stages of transformation her abode took as she improved financially

She shared photos of a single room before it was transformed and after it subsequently underwent a gradual furnishing process

Many people have hailed her progress, with others drawing inspiration from it

In appreciation of her steady progress, a lady has caused an uproar on social media as she showcased the transformation her resting place underwent.

In a Twitter post by @marothi_vincent, she posted the previous looks of her room at a time when it was poorly furnished and went on to share other frames capturing the transformed look as furniture and fitting were fixed.

Lady inspires social media with the transformed look of her abode Photo Credit: @marothi_vincent

@marothi_vincent captioned it:

"We all start somewhere, and we donʼt stop."

Her tweet gained huge traction, with over 11k likes and multiple comments as social media users thought they were inspiring. Some others took the opportunity to recount their shelter challenges and how they overcame them.

@KwenaSidney wrote:

"That’s what I’m going through right now but hopefully I will not give up God is by my side one day it shall make sense. I really have a painful story to tell. Anyway is life I did not know that I’m this strong by now I thought I should have died."

@MzayiyaKhanya said:

"I moved from place to place... but that was not the point, the point was we don't stop, we keep improving."

@zenwafs commented:

"My kinda thing. So long as i have a mattress to sleep and a two plate to cook kemonate."

@CubzelerMkhize remarked:

"You remind me of the time when I moved to Port Shepstone I hand my bagfull of clothes and i got to NPS I bought a smallnyana mattress, cattle , iron, 25l bucket and basin. After 1.5 year I had to hire a truck to get my things. Progress is not rushed."

