Faustina Aikins, a pharmacy technologist from the Sunyani Technical University in the Bono Region of Ghana has been elected as the 1st female president of the National Health Students' Association of Ghana (NAHSAG).

Information obtained by YEN.com.gh indicates that Faustina was announced as the new president by the Electoral Commissioner, in the person of Peter Worlasi on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

She was elected prior to the announcement during the 14th Annual NAHSAG Residential Delegates Congress 2021' held at Cocoa Board Training School- Tema Community 6.

Before attaining this coveted position, Faustina Aikins had made history in other previous leadership positions particularly at the Sunyani Technical University.

Faustina Aikins also served as the General Secretary for the National Health Students' Association of Ghana before becoming the NAHSAG president.

When YEN.com.gh inquired from Faustina what keeps her making such great achievements, her comment was:

"I love empowering women to always go the extra mile and the best motivation to other young women is myself. As an individual, I love to serve at any given opportunity, with or without merit. Many young girls in our part of the country feel they are not capable even when they have the zeal. It takes someone to awaken that light in them."

