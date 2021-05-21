- Grandpa and Susana of Date Rush fame have said they may be incompatible

- The duo was interviewed by blogger Zionfelix and they said they had even blocked each other on WhatsApp

- Susana said she took the blocking to a higher octave and blocked Grandpa from calling her as well

Paired participants of the dating show, Date Rush, Susana, and Grandpa, have said that even though they chose each other on the show, their relationship would not work.

While speaking in an interview with Zionfelix and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo said they thought things could work out between them but their thoughts were inaccurate.

Grandpa revealed that Susana was sometimes quite stubborn and that made him decide to block her on WhatsApp.

Source: UGC

Susana also revealed that she went a notch higher and not only blocked Grandpa on WhatsApp but also blocked him from calling her phone and deleted his number as well.

The male former Date Rush participant said he sometimes unblocked Susana on WhatsApp to sometimes just check up on her, settle their differences or inform her for interviews.

Susana said Grandpa kept calling her constantly when Zionfelix reached out to him to have the duo on the show. She revealed it was her mum who convinced her to call back to find out what he wanted.

Grandpa admitted that he went onto the Date Rush Show to become famous and Susana said she was on the show both for love and to be known but it appeared the feeling was not mutual between them.

Still, on the issue of Date Rush, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shemima, one of the participants of TV3's dating reality show, Date Rush, has recounted how she was warned by a lady who answered Ali's phone when she called one time.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Shemima indicated that she called Ali one time and a lady answered the phone.

Shemima went on to narrate that the lady asked her to stop calling Ali and look for her own size because she might end up killing him.

Source: Yen