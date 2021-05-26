- Joyce Boakye has stormed the house of a fetish priest to confront him over his threats

- The actress managed to chase the man out of his house and appeared very livid in the video

- She indicated that the fetish priest was going to change his ways to become a Christian

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Popular Ghanaian actress, Joyce Boakye, has been spotted in a new video accosting a supposed fetish priest over his threats to place a curse on her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a rather livid Joyce Boakye was seen challenging the alleged 'juju man' over his threats.

She did not waste a second's breath as she kept raining prayers on the man who was also not backing down with his threats.

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye clashes with 'juju man' over curses placed on her (video)

Source: Instagram

The man was seen with what looked like a white towel wrapped around his waist and holding what looked like a bottle of Schnapp.

He had applied what looked like powder on some portions of his body and was seen bare-chested in the video.

At a point, Joyce Boakye was seen raining unprintable words on the man who was seen walking out of the house.

The loud altercation between the two drew eyes from the neighbourhood as people flocked to the scene to see what was actually happening.

The person who appeared to be recording the video was heard trying to calm Joyce Boakye down but her plea fell on deaf ears as she received a bit of venom from the actress.

Reports have it that the man reported to be a fetish priest threatened to place a curse on the actress over her unflinching support for Ghanaian singer, Mzbel.

Meanwhile, the youngest son of Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, Saahene Osei, has erupted a massive stir on social media with a video of how he attended his graduation.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Saahene was seen in his dad's huge mansion getting ready to leave for his graduation.

He was seen wearing a beautiful orange-coloured Kaftan and complemented his attire with a black suit.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen