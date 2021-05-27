• Sarkodie and his daughter Titi have danced together in an adorable video

• Titi was seen trying to copy her father's exact dance moves

• The little girl jumped up and down and was undoubtedly enjoying what she was doing so much

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A video of Sarkodie and his daughter, Titi Sarkcess, dancing together has warmed a lot of hearts on social media.

As if they were in a dancing competition, Titi is actively seen jumping up and down and throwing her hands in the air just like her father.

It is clear from her dance moves that Titi is copying or learning from her father, proving that she also has music and dance in her blood.

A collage of Sarkodie and daughter. Photo credit: @princess_titi_sarkcess/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The video has got a lot of people reacting with love emojis.

One of the fans, Ohemaa Shatta, commented:

ohemaa_shatta: “cute.”

Father and daughter love

The bond between Sarkodie and his daughter is so strong and has been admired by all and sundry.

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh published videos and photos of the two having fun at different times and in different settings.

In one of the videos, father and daughter were playing football together.

Sarkodie's son

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a video showing how Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, was looking big made waves on social media.

Fans concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

Salma Mumin at age 6

In other news, beautiful Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has stunned fans with the release of three beautiful throwback photos detailing how she looked as a child.

She got many people, including her colleagues singing her praises for looking so cute right from her childhood till now.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen