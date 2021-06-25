Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has stunned fans with the release of three beautiful throwback photos detailing how she looked as a child.

In the first of the three photos she shared, little Salma was clothed in what looks like a Christmas dress, and judging by her looks, she could be around six years then.

In the second photo, young Salma’s smile is the first thing that could capture the attention of anyone who sets eyes on it.

She looked very pretty in her white attire and glittering chain around her neck.

A collage of Salma Mumin, now and then. Photo credit: @salmamumin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the third photo, a grown-up Salma rocked beautiful low cut hair and dressed for an official event.

She indicated in the video that God has been with her all these years while appreciating her looks.

Reaction

The photos have raked in beautiful comments from Salma’s colleagues and fans in general.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

gloriaosarfo: "You've been a pretty face since."

kafuidanku: "See trouble. Cute from day 1."

selassie_ibrahim: "Pretty."

kbkbmuzic: "Pretty since."

addaconstance: "forever pretty."

nanakua_serwaa: "Beautiful."

leilas_mum: "We need dat haircut back."

tymerceleb__1: "Herrrr life no bi easy koraa."

Sarkodie and daughter Titi

In other news, rapper Sarkodie and his daughter, Titi, have warmed the hearts of fans with a video.

The video has Titi running to welcome Sarkodie back home and hugging him in style.

Titi hugged her father in a way that her left leg remained hanging in the air.

The two enjoy a close bond that can easily be noticed by anyone who sees them even for the first time.

Aside from the fact that she is his first child, Sarkodie and Titi also make the popular belief that fathers have more affection for their daughters, especially their first daughter, so easy to believe.

Father and daughter have proved their close bond in various videos, including one that she copied her father's exact dance moves that came up on social media.

Source: Yen