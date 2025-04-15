A video of a police officer reacting to the demise of his two colleagues in Binduri, amid the ongoing Bawku conflict, has left many saddened

This comes after he posted a recent video of the late officers bonding with their colleagues while at post

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on the ongoing Bawku conflict

A police officer has taken to social media to mourn the demise of his colleague officers who lost their lives while they were deployed to Binduri to maintain peace.

The two officers, who have been identified as Kwofie and Rockson, were reportedly killed on Sunday, April 13.

Police officer mourns colleagues who died in Binduri. Photo credit: @stephen atubiga/TikTok

A police officer who knew both often has taken to social media to mourn and express pain over the passing of his colleagues.

He posted a video on TikTok showing the late officers, Rockson and Kwofie, stationed at their post, dressed in uniform working with joy.

He also posted a second video of one of the late police officers, Kwofie, singing joyously with his colleagues in a bus.

The touching video, captioned "A video before the death of colleague police officers," has racked up over 600 likes and 38 comments at the time of writing the report.

Statement on the late officers

The Ghana Police Service also released a statement on the demise of its two police officers.

It explained that it was on a man hunt for the robbers who shot and killed the officers at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement said the officers, who were in plain clothes, were traveling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly escaped with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The Ghana Police Service consoled the bereaved families and assured the public that it was working to apprehend the attackers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to conflict in Bawku

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed sorrow over happenings in Bawku and its environs.

Efia_Tilly commented:

"I miss you, big brother. My heart is burning here. I saw you once before you went to Bawku. Now you are gone forever."

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

"This is truly sad. I hope lasting peace returns to Bawku. To the people of Bawku, please let’s give peace a chance. Things must change, please."

Nanaama.despite rewrite:

"Please do me a favor—tell my brother to come home now. My mom can’t sleep."

Mossad@...79 indicated:

"Why re our police not wearing bullet proof vests nd not armed? Hmmm."

God_Alone wrote

"They must put politics aside and deal with the Bawku issues together."

Police man in Bawku cries out

YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer in Bawku has spoken about the ordeal he and his colleagues are facing.

The officer who spoke under anonymity complained about the lack of adequate food.

He appealed to the authorities to help police officers giving off the best in service of their country.

