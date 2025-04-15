Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, in a video, encountered a staunch New Patriotic Party supporter in Kumasi on Monday, April 14, 2025

The supporter removed his green T-shirt and laid it on the floor for Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin to walk over it at the Adum PZ market

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin obliged the NPP supporter's request and moved on to interact with the market women

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, encountered a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter in Kumasi on Monday, April 14, 2025.

NPP supporter removes his shirt and lays it on the floor for Alexander Afenyo-Markin to walk over it at the Adum market. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the leader of the NPP minority caucus in Parliament received a welcome as he visited the Adum PZ market to commiserate with the traders who were devastated by the recent fire incident.

Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin led a small delegation, including the Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency, Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to the market.

As the Effutu constituency MP and his entourage entered the market, a young staunch supporter approached the lawmaker to show his admiration for him.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin interacts with Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene in public. Photo source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

The supporter removed his green T-shirt and laid it on the floor for Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin to walk over it. The Minority leader smiled broadly, obliged the request before moving on to shake hands and interact with some market women who made emotional appeals to him.

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency led the delegation to the centre of the market, where he addressed the traders at the Adum PZ market and donated GH₵200,000 cash on behalf of the minority caucus in Parliament to support them as they recovered from the massive losses from the fire incident.

Afenyo-Markin also assured the Adum PZ market traders that the Minority would speak on the issue on the floor of Parliament and push for the necessary support to help the traders rebuild their lives.

He also called on President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to immediately begin plans to rebuild the market and help the traders overcome their current financial woes.

Watch the video below:

Afenyo-Markin's encounter with NPP supporter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

yarosurviver commented:

"The love is deep, mighty minority, Insha Allahu it is possible."

DavidBaKwabena said:

"Just look at the joy on their faces. 2028 very soon."

mortigodsway wrote:

"Like play like play, Afenyo is collapsing NPP🤣🤣🤣🤣."

GINA commented:

"And he stepped on the shirt 🤔."

Dzigbey said:

"This country. The road is far for us papa."

Richard Quaye supports Adum traders with cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye supported the Adum PZ traders with GH¢500,000 cash donation during his visit to the market in Kumasi.

The Bills Micro Credit founder also donated 1000 cement bags to support the rebuilding efforts at the market.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to commend Richard Nii-Armah Quaye for his massive donation to the affected traders.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh