Quitachie: Ghanaian TikToker Sheds Light On Her Real Name, Age, Foreign Parents, And School
- Quitachie, one of Ghana's thriving social media content creators, turned 22 on October 9 this year
- She recently gave her over half a million followers on social media fans a chance to know her better
- Scores of fans were excited to learn about their favourite content creator as she talked about herself
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian content creator Quitachie has gained significant traction on social media with her aesthetically pleasing food and lifestyle content.
However, most of her over half a million followers didn't know the thriving content creator beyond her videos.
In celebration of her 22nd birthday this year, the viral social media star shed more light on her background and personal life.
Quitachie recounts her upbringing
According to Quitachie, whose real name is Bedue Madjoub Sufiya, she was born to a Ghanaian mother who currently lives in the US and a half-Ghanaian, half-Lebanese father.
The TikToker established that she attended the prestigious Achimota High School and was currently pursuing her Master's Degree.
In August this year, she shared a copy of her new degree certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
The 22-year-old viral star said she was fluent in three languages: English, Twi, and German. The widely followed lifestyle content creator also emphasised that she was a big fan of rice and Kontomire stew.
She listed interior decoration, shopping, helping people, and cooking as among her favourite things to do.
Quitachie thrills fans with personal details
YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Quitachie's account of her life in Ghana.
〽️ERCEDES🌚❤️🔥 said:
"We getting to know you now buh do u have a Man pls?"
SEYELLOW 💛🌎 wrote:
"please can we be doing couples content? its gonna be nice though"
boatemakate noted:
"She’s 22 doing her masters and I am here not even knowing my left from right aww awurade aden 😭"
Toosweetcwesimorris remarked:
"Madjoub? Thinking out loud about your surname? You may be my extended fam"
Miss Tilly❤️ added:
"Ei u like helping people. Haven’t you seen me, Quitachie🙈😂"
Quitachie buys expensive Apple device
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quitachie had recently flaunted her new Apple Vision Pro, worth over GH¢40k, on social media.
She unboxed and tried the plush device for the first time, showing off some of its features, such as the hand and voice activation.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh