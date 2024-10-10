Quitachie, one of Ghana's thriving social media content creators, turned 22 on October 9 this year

She recently gave her over half a million followers on social media fans a chance to know her better

Scores of fans were excited to learn about their favourite content creator as she talked about herself

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian content creator Quitachie has gained significant traction on social media with her aesthetically pleasing food and lifestyle content.

However, most of her over half a million followers didn't know the thriving content creator beyond her videos.

In celebration of her 22nd birthday this year, the viral social media star shed more light on her background and personal life.

Ghanaian TikToker Quitachie talks about her background after turning 22 in October 2024. Photo source: Instagram/Quitachie

Source: Instagram

Quitachie recounts her upbringing

According to Quitachie, whose real name is Bedue Madjoub Sufiya, she was born to a Ghanaian mother who currently lives in the US and a half-Ghanaian, half-Lebanese father.

The TikToker established that she attended the prestigious Achimota High School and was currently pursuing her Master's Degree.

In August this year, she shared a copy of her new degree certificate from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The 22-year-old viral star said she was fluent in three languages: English, Twi, and German. The widely followed lifestyle content creator also emphasised that she was a big fan of rice and Kontomire stew.

She listed interior decoration, shopping, helping people, and cooking as among her favourite things to do.

Quitachie thrills fans with personal details

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Quitachie's account of her life in Ghana.

〽️ERCEDES🌚❤️‍🔥 said:

"We getting to know you now buh do u have a Man pls?"

SEYELLOW 💛🌎 wrote:

"please can we be doing couples content? its gonna be nice though"

boatemakate noted:

"She’s 22 doing her masters and I am here not even knowing my left from right aww awurade aden 😭"

Toosweetcwesimorris remarked:

"Madjoub? Thinking out loud about your surname? You may be my extended fam"

Miss Tilly❤️ added:

"Ei u like helping people. Haven’t you seen me, Quitachie🙈😂"

Quitachie buys expensive Apple device

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quitachie had recently flaunted her new Apple Vision Pro, worth over GH¢40k, on social media.

She unboxed and tried the plush device for the first time, showing off some of its features, such as the hand and voice activation.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh