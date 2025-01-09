Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty and a Sadio Mane double inspired Al-Nassr to a thrilling comeback victory over Al-Okhdood on Thursday

The Portuguese legend continued his impressive form against the Najran-based side, netting his fourth goal in just three encounters

At 39, Ronaldo remains relentless in pursuit of his audacious target of 1,000 career goals, currently

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the centre of drama both on and off the ball during Al-Nassr's spirited comeback against Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League.

The seasoned forward kicked off the New Year in style, leading the Knights of Najd to a 3-1 victory that showcased his knack for turning games around.

Ronaldo, Mane propel Al-Nassr to fightback win

The encounter began with Nigerian forward Godwin Saviour opening the scoring, putting the visitors under pressure early.

According to Goal, Al-Nassr's response was swift and effective, as Sadio Mané netted to level the score for the home side.

Ronaldo then stepped up to convert a crucial penalty, further cementing the team's dominance.

His goal, the 11th of the season, added to an illustrious career tally of 917 as he inches closer to his ambitious 1,000-goal milestone, now just 83 strikes away.

Ronaldo involved in heated confrontation

However, the match was not without controversy.

Just before halftime, Ronaldo engaged in a heated exchange with Naif Asiri.

The Al Okhdood player approached the Portuguese star to contest a refereeing decision, sparking a confrontation that required teammates and officials to diffuse tensions.

Ronaldo later sought clarification with the match official, highlighting his competitive spirit and demand for fairness.

Despite this tense moment, Al-Nassr's victory pushed them to third in the league standings, level on points with Al Qadsiah but having played an additional match.

They trail leaders Al Ittihad by eight points, with their rivals holding a game in hand.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

With a winning start to 2025 under their belt, Ronaldo and his teammates now shift their focus to their next league challenge against Al-Taawoun on January 17, per Sofascore.

The team will aim to maintain momentum as they chase the leaders in the Saudi Pro League title race.

