Ralph St Williams was in attendance at John Mahama's inauguration party on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and his presence has stirred reactions online

The self-proclaimed freedom fighter who claimed not to owe allegiance to any party was at an event, having a good time and interacting with dignitaries

Many social media users who saw the video of him at the dinner questioned his neutrality as they concluded that he was aligned with the NDC

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Self-proclaimed freedom fighter Ralph St. Williams attended John Mahama’s inauguration dinner on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. His presence at the event has stirred reactions on social media.

Ralph St Williams attends John Mahama's party. Photo source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

St. Williams, who has often claimed neutrality and independence from political parties, was seen interacting with dignitaries and enjoying the event. Many social media users who watched the video of him at the dinner questioned his neutrality, suggesting he might be aligned with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The activist has been involved in several protests, including one against the Electoral Commission, during which he destroyed posters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The incident took place at the National Cathedral construction site last year.

St. Williams tore down posters on wooden structures around the site during a protest. He was later arrested at Kotoka International Airport, which the #FixtheCountry Movement described as a strategy to intimidate activists advocating for transparency and environmental justice.

The dinner on January 8 followed John Dramani Mahama’s swearing-in as Ghana’s 6th President of the Fourth Republic. The ceremony, held on January 7 at the Black Star Square, was led by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.

John Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s 4th President, returned to power after winning the December 2024 general elections with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total valid votes. His closest opponent, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, polled 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Ralph St. Williams stirs drama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mawuenyegah_gh said:

"Mahama is a Ghanaian president, not a president for NDC… Ralph being there is not wrong at all."

elebra51837821 commented:

"The average Ghanaian is born into either a NPP or NDC dominated family. Neutrality is just a faux. Same as freedom fighters. They're just itching for their party to come power. It's just a bragging rights for most of us to see our parties in power. We have a long way to go."

Lechiboroni reacted:

"Rasta for a reason 😹🤭 getting ready for a government job so that moron went and cut his hair 😂😂 freedom fighters indeed ‼️kyer3."

KSnetn said:

"He is the new President of Ghana now, why is it a problem if Ralph throws his weight behind him with the hopes that he could get some things right, things he has been agitating for and about all this while but the former administration did not pay him any heed? Why?"

Sharaf Mahama's girl attends dinner

Sharaf Mahama's boo Jasmine Djang was one of the attendees that caught the most attention.

The beautiful queen sat at the same table as the Mahama family and had a good time.

YEN.com.gh reported that the couple's dating life has been subject to scrutiny since 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh