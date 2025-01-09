The West African Gas Pipeline Company has agreed to postpone its planned pipeline maintenance by two weeks

The company had negotiations with a government technical committee to address the power crisis

The Ghana Grid Company had warned that the planned maintenance threatened Ghana's power sector

The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has agreed to postpone its planned pipeline maintenance by two weeks, averting an imminent power crisis in Ghana.

Citi News reported that this came after negotiations with a government technical committee to address the power crisis fears.

The maintenance, initially scheduled to commence this week, was flagged by the Ghana Grid Company as a significant threat to the country’s electricity supply.

The company warned that ongoing fuel shortages for thermal plants, combined with the disruption in gas supply from the pipeline, would severely cripple Ghana’s power generation capacity.

At a high-level meeting involving WAPCo representatives, Ghana Grid Company officials, and the technical committee, the stakeholders deliberated on the potential impact of the maintenance on the national grid.

Concerns were raised about the possible reintroduction of power outages, which could disrupt businesses and households across the country.

Following the discussions, WAPCo agreed to delay the maintenance to allow authorities more time to secure alternative fuel supplies and stabilize electricity generation.

