Alumni of the Wesley Girls Senior High School have expressed excitement over Professor Naana Jane's achievement as Ghana's first female vice president

A video sighted on TikTok showed two former students of Wesley Girls celebrating and bragging about Professor Naana Jane's historic feat

The video sparked debate on social media among many Ghanaians on which secondary school has the most prominent old students

Old students of Wesley Girls Senior High School have taken to social media to celebrate a historic moment for Ghana and their alma mater.

This was on the back of the coming into office of Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the first female vice president of the Republic of Ghana.

Wesley Girls alumni mock rival schools as Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang becomes the first female Vice President of Ghana. Photo credit: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Professor Naana Jane Opuku-Agyemang was sworn in on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square, where she took her vice presidential oath of office.

Reacting to this historic achievement, two alumni of the Wesley Girls took to TikTok to mock their rivals, bragging that their school has produced Ghana's first female vice president in the person of Professor Naana Jane.

In the TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two ladies, clad in their school's uniform, danced to the Kwen Kwen campaign song of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Mood because even if you say Geyhey lost NSMQ, we can say bring your vice president and CJ," the caption on the video read.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is an old student of the Wesley Girls Senior High School, completing her secondary education in 1971.

After her time at the Central Region-based secondary school, Professor Naana Jane enrolled at the University of Cape Coast, where she was awarded a B.Ed.(Hons) in English and French in 1977.

Before breaking the glass ceiling as Ghana's first female vice president, Professor Naana Jane previously served as the minister of education between 2013 and 2016.

She had also earlier set the record as the first female vice-chancellor of a public university in Ghana, serving the University of Cape Coast until her subsequent appointment as the education minister.

Wesley Girls alumni's video sparks debate online

The video shared by the Wesley Girls alumni sparked debate on social media over which school boasts the best and most prominent old students.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@king ahenkorah said:

"You to bring your UN Secretary and President."

@nejatuadams replied:

"We’re not even fighting with you."

@Lög Öût also said:

"Not Motown producing 5 Heads of State"

@Esie wrote:

"Achimota Sch had JJ, we're the trendsetters, the old gees."

@Plug also wrote:

"Erh they’ve started..this is one of the reasons I wanted NPP to win, tsww."

@Abokomah Sikafo commented:

"St Roses we too we have Marietta Brew."

@Samuel Frempong663 also commented:

"Accra Academy had most speakers of parliament and Chief Justices."

Mahama takes presidential oath of office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama took his presidential oath of office as the sixth president of the Republic of Ghana.

This makes Mr Mahama the first Ghanaian president to take the oath of office three times.

He previously took the oath in 2012 following the passing of President Atta Mills, and then in 2013 after winning the 2012 presidential election.

