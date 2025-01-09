Kwaku Manu made an appearance at John Mahama's presidential inauguration in a white T-shirt and red sweatpants, and it did not sit well with many Ghanaians

In the video, an excited Kwaku Manu treated various dignitaries at the event, exchanging smiles, handshakes and striking up conversations with them

Guests at the event were sharply dressed in gowns and suits, which made Kwaku Manu the odd one out, but he gave a valid reason for his choice of outfit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu caused a stir at the inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025, celebrating John Dramani Mahama's return to power.

Kwaku Manu attends John Mahama's presidential dinner. Photo source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

Many Ghanaians were taken aback by his choice of outfit. The actor wore a white T-shirt and red sweatpants, which sharply contrasted with the formal attire of other guests.

The event, held to mark Mahama's official inauguration as the 6th President of Ghana, saw guests dressed in elegant gowns and suits. Kwaku Manu, however, stood out in his casual wear, raising eyebrows among social media users.

Despite the attention, the actor was unfazed as he interacted with various dignitaries, exchanging smiles and handshakes and engaging in conversations.

Addressing his unconventional outfit, Kwaku Manu explained to KOD, a fellow guest, that he was from somewhere before making a stop at the event. His explanation seemed to offer some clarity, but it did not stop many from questioning his choice, especially given the formal nature of the event.

John Mahama's inauguration dinner

The dinner took place after Mahama's swearing-in ceremony at the Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2025. The event was presided over by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, with Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo administering the oath. Alongside Mahama, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was sworn in as Ghana's first female vice president.

Mahama's victory in the December 2024 general elections was decisive, with him securing 6,328,397 votes (56.55%) of the total valid votes. His primary opponent, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, received 4,657,304 votes (41.61%)

Kwaku Manu receives backlash

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

anada_candyy reacted:

"You have the mouth to talk about every issue, but you to know how dress to an official event"

chrisagomo said:

"I am very sure he wasn’t invited. Maybe he’s passing through to add a scene from there for one of his upcoming Kumawood movie. Ahhhhh.🤦"

yaaqueen25 commented:

"Do you guys really listen to what he said, why do you guys always want to judge everything."

odoblackstarr said:

"Would he have worn that T-shirt if he was going to visit his chief in the village. Unbelievable."

Robest GH attends dinner

Robest GH was one of the many entertainers invited to the event, and unlike Kwaku Manu, he came in a suit.

YEN.com.gh reported that the content creator had the opportunity to meet Farida Mahama, with whom he took pictures and videos.

The invite was a reward for Robest's heavy campaigning for Mahama during the elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh