Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and two older Kumawood actresses, have treated fans to beautiful dance moves

Lil Win, Gawu Gataytay, and Auntie B took some time off to dance

The actor shared the video on his Instagram page and indicated that it was a new dance challenge

Kumawood actor, Lilwin, has surprised fans with a new video dancing with some older actresses.

It looks like they were shooting a movie when suddenly Lil Win started the dance moves, pulling the older women along with him.

They danced beautifully and one would think they had rehearsed beforehand.

A collage of Lilwin and the older actresses dancing. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @gawugataytay/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Many people have commented on the video and have left fine words for Lilwin, Gawu Gatete, and Auntie B.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

anything.ladies: "U do all."

bhrachina: "ma boss lilwin."

odeidavidson: "Is de dance for me."

ghkobby1: "We all know the winner."

real_kisu_gh: "Gawu gatete."

queen_ephaly: "So beautiful."

aniesclosetgh: "I hv always loved Antie Florence well done I love ur dance moves as well"

kofi_aframm: "A whole mood."

yaa_vivi: "This video just made my dey...I can't lie."

coco_abena: "Eiii Aunty Bee."

abigailserwaahkwakye: "Nice one."

maame.sewaa022: "What are the women doing."

sefaakorbina: "It's de seriousness for me."

wofakay25: "The old woman ein dance moves tho."

scootwilliam687: "Very funny."

min.k_boateng: "Wooow I see love. God bless you kwadwo."

mrcreations01: "Haha fam on point."

kakra_neymar507: "Lovely."

Lil Win joins queue to buy 'Gob3'

Meanwhile, Lil Win was in the news recently when he joined a queue to buy the popular Ghanaian delicacy, 'Gob3'.

He complained that Ghana has become so hard. In the video published by YEN.com.gh, he made that statement in the Akan language and gestured with his hand that the hardship has become overwhelming.

He was captured speaking with a man he met at the 'Gob3' joint.

Vivian Jill's lookalike father

In other news, Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill, has Ghanaians stunned with a photo of her father who looks so much like her.

Some have said the two could be mistaken for twins if not for the fact that the father is older.

