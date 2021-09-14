Lilwin: Actor Leads Older Actresses in Displaying Beautiful Dance Moves in new Video
- Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and two older Kumawood actresses, have treated fans to beautiful dance moves
- Lil Win, Gawu Gataytay, and Auntie B took some time off to dance
- The actor shared the video on his Instagram page and indicated that it was a new dance challenge
Kumawood actor, Lilwin, has surprised fans with a new video dancing with some older actresses.
It looks like they were shooting a movie when suddenly Lil Win started the dance moves, pulling the older women along with him.
They danced beautifully and one would think they had rehearsed beforehand.
Many people have commented on the video and have left fine words for Lilwin, Gawu Gatete, and Auntie B.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
anything.ladies: "U do all."
bhrachina: "ma boss lilwin."
odeidavidson: "Is de dance for me."
ghkobby1: "We all know the winner."
real_kisu_gh: "Gawu gatete."
queen_ephaly: "So beautiful."
aniesclosetgh: "I hv always loved Antie Florence well done I love ur dance moves as well"
kofi_aframm: "A whole mood."
yaa_vivi: "This video just made my dey...I can't lie."
coco_abena: "Eiii Aunty Bee."
abigailserwaahkwakye: "Nice one."
maame.sewaa022: "What are the women doing."
sefaakorbina: "It's de seriousness for me."
wofakay25: "The old woman ein dance moves tho."
scootwilliam687: "Very funny."
min.k_boateng: "Wooow I see love. God bless you kwadwo."
mrcreations01: "Haha fam on point."
kakra_neymar507: "Lovely."
