Akufo-Addo Travels Again less than 48 Hours After returning from Burkina Faso

- Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Senegal and Guinea less than 48 hours after returning from a trip in Burkina Faso

- He served a note to the Speaker of Parliament stating that he will be paying a working visit to Dakar

- Akufo-Addo is expected to hold consultations with the President of Senegal on developments within ECOWAS

- He would later continue to Guinea to discuss ECOWAS related issues as well

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Senegal and Guinea less than 48 hours after returning from a trip to Burkina Faso.

In a report filed by 3news.com, President Akufo-Addo served a note to the Speaker of Parliament stating that he will be paying a working visit to Dakar.

Per the notice, he is visiting Dakar in his capacity as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS).

Akufo-Addo is expected to hold consultations with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall on developments within ECOWAS.

He added that from Senegal, he will continue on to Guinea on June 11, 2021, to also address ECOWAS related issues.

“Thereafter, I will travel to Guinea to confer on 11th June, 2021 with H.E. Professor Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea on the same issues,” President Akufo-Addo wrote.

He is expected to be back in Ghana later on Friday, June 11.

In his absence, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead as per Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution.

