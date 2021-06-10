- President Akufo-Addo has announced his Cabinet for his second term

- The formation of Cabinet is per the constitution

- Two prominent ministers were, however, dropped from the list

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has omitted four ministers from his 19-member Cabinet list for his second term.

They are communications and digitisation minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, national security minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, transport minister and gender minister.

The constitution of the 19-member Cabinet is in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Below is the full list as announced by the Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

1. Ken Ofori Atta – Minister for Finance

2. Alan Kojo Kyeremanten – Minister for Trade and Industry

3. Dominic Nitiwul MP – Minister of Defence

4. Ambrose Derry –Minister of Interior

5. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway- Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional integration

6. Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney General and Minister for Justice

7. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Minister for Food and Agriculture

8. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh MP –Minister for Energy

9. Michael Osei Adutwum MP– Minister for Education

10. Kweku Agyeman Manu MP – Minister for Health

11. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu MP – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

12. Daniel Botchway MP – Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development

13. Samuel Abdullai Jinapor MP – Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

14. Miss Cecilia Abena Dapah – Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

15. John Peter Amewu MP – Minister for Railways Development

16. Ignatius Baffour Awuah MP –Minister for Employment and Labour Relations

17. Mavis Hawa Koomson MP –Minister for Fisheries and Acqua culture development

18. Alhaji Ibrahim Awal Mohammed -Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture

19. Francis Asenso Boakye MP – Minister for Works and Housing

Meanwhile, Professor Ken Attafuah, the executive director of the National Identification Authority (NIA), said the president barred him from recruiting any member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the NIA.

This, according to him, is because the president wants to end the practice of staffing critical state institutions with party footsoldiers.

“The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged me that I should make sure no party executives are hired in the process,” Professor Attafuah told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

He said the president’s vision is to build a neutral public service and does not want to leave a legacy of employing his party members and packing them into a particular sector.

“Neutrality is one of the principles of the Public Service. We need political neutrality so we are doing what the law says we should do and the President supports it,” he added.

Professor Attafuah’s comment angered many in the NPP including Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who called out the Executive Director of the National Identification Authority.

Otchere-Darko said the NIA Executive Director “had no business stamping his feet on the expectations and hopes of unemployed party loyalists with such reckless callosity.”

He said Professor Attafuah jammed a foot in his mouth and shot from the hip when the nozzle was aimed at his “own family jewels, so to speak.”

He called on him to apologise.

Source: Yen