John Mahama won the 2024 presidential election in Assin Central with 50.38% of the votes, defeating Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Despite being an NPP stronghold and Kennedy Agyapong’s influence, the NDC also claimed the parliamentary seat for the first time in years

Megyimah Shaibu Nurein secured victory with 50.37% of votes, narrowly defeating the NPP’s Nti Godfred Amewu

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The National Democratic Congress’ 2024 flagbearer, John Mahama, won the presidential election in Assin Central of the Central Region.

This may surprise many, considering the love constituents have for the New Patriotic Party’s Kennedy Agyepong.

John Mahama wins in Assin Central Constituency by a huge margin. Photo credit: @JDMahama & @Mbawumia

Source: Facebook

John Mahama polled 16,011 votes to win, while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia got 15,139. These numbers represent 50.38% and 47.63%, respectively.

Kennedy Agyapong contested Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP presidential primaries and lost.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, Megyimah Shaibu Nurein, won the seat for his party for the first time in several years.

He polled 16,343 votes, representing 50.37%, as against the NPP’s Nti Godfred Amewu, who secured 15,926 votes, representing 49.35%.

Kwame A Plus wins Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat

Kwame A Plus has been declared the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat winner after the polls were counted.

He contested as an independent candidate and defeated the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah.

The entertainer and politician named himself the winner even before the official EC declaration was made.

John Dumelo declares himself winner

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo declared himself the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency's parliamentary elections.

According to John Dumelo, he polled 38,471 votes compared to Madam Lydia Alhassan, who got 25,775 votes with 13 polling stations remaining.

The actor's potential win would make him the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon in 24 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh