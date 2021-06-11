On-air media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, and actress Lydia Forson have spoken in a live video on Instagram

This follows Abena Korkor's recent revelations about their alleged affair with the popular Joy FM/TV presenter, Kojo Yankson

Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson engaged in personal matters

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The general manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, and actress Lydia Forson recently went live on Instagram for the first time following Abena Korkor's sex claims about them.

The two popular media and entertainment personalities engaged on Instagram about personal issues while flexing their looks and admiring themselves.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson's live video follows recent allegations by the mental health activist, Abena Korkor, that popular broadcaster, Kojo Yankson was having an affair with them.

Live: Lydia Forson and Nana Aba speak in video after Abena Korkor claimed they slept with Kojo Yankson. Image; crabbimedia

Source: UGC

The trio has not responded directly to the claims though Lydia Forson recently registered her displeasure about a YEN.com.gh publication about the claims, which she labelled sensational.

Speaking in the live video, Lydia Forson descended heavily on internet trolls that sought to make a mockery about the allegation saying she had an affair with Kojo Yankson.

Background

On Friday, June 4, Abena Korkor, a bipolar patient, took to social media to update her infamous list of men she has slept with and spoke about other issues that had been bothering her.

The popular Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah of the Nkonkonsa blog, the Joy FM presenter, Lexis Bill, the former Starr FM presenter, KOD, and Sammi Awuku were among the names she mentioned.

She had also alleged that Joy FM/TV presenter, Kojo Yankson, was having an affair with actress Lydia Forson while dating GHOne TV's Nana Aba Anamoah at the same time.

In a subsequent video, however, Abena Korkor admitted that she had a manic episode and apologised, but noted that people focused on the list of men she claimed she has slept with instead of the other important issues she highlighted.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a visually impaired mother of two, Florence Kpoblenu, has given a heart-rending narration about how she became blind and her subsequent struggle with stigma.

Before 1994, she had functioning eyes and was fully grown when she suddenly became blind completely after a severe headache.

Kpoblenu had no prior knowledge of how to manoeuvre her way as a visually impaired person but had to cater for her children singlehandedly. Her husband abandoned them after she became blind.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Ghana