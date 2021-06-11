NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee of Parliament walked out of the vetting of Techiman South MP, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah

Their action follows the party’s refusal to recognize him as a legitimately elected MP

This is due to the violence that characterized the collation of results in the constituency during the 2020 polls

The members of the minority on the Appointments Committee of Parliament have today walked out of the vetting of Techiman South MP, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

Adjei Mensah faced the committee to be vetted for the position of deputy minister for local government, decentralization, and rural development.

The action of the minority follows the party’s refusal to recognize him as a legitimately elected member of Parliament given the violence that characterized the collation of results in the constituency during the 2020 polls.

Legal tussle

The NDC is in court challenging the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

Following the last hearing at the Wenchi court, the party has stated that it will go ahead to the Appeals Court to seek leave to amend their original suit.

NDC holds the strong belief that it won the parliamentary contest in the constituency but was cheated during the collation of results which was characterized by violence.

The petitioner is seeking an order from the court directed at the EC to collate the results of all the polling stations in Techiman South and also for the EC to publicly declare him as the winner of the 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency.

NDC MPs, police clash over Techiman South

It will be recalled the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Members of Parliament clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The kerfuffle, occurred around 10:00 am local time on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, when the legislators led by the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, were barred by the police from petitioning the chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa.

A source close to the development then told YEN.com.gh that the MPs stormed the premises to petition the EC over the declaration of the Techiman South seat for the NPP.

Defense of the violence

Meanwhile, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Member of Parliament for the Techiman South constituency, has described the violence that characterised the 2020 general elections as “very unfortunate”.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, June 11, 2021, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s deputy minister nominee for the local government ministry, Korsah said series of measures have been taken to ensure justice is secured for the victims of the electoral brutalities.

Source: Yen.com.gh