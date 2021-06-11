Nigerian artiste, Oduma Essan, has detailed why he decided to sue Kuami Eugene

In an interview with Doreen Avio, he questioned the tendency of the Ghanaian artiste to 'steal' songs from other people

Essan also added that the habit of the Lynx Entertainment artiste has to end

Nigerian artiste, Oduma Essan, has lashed out at Kuami Eugene for repeatedly 'stealing' songs by other people.

In a new interview with Doreen Avio of JOY News, he wondered out loud if other artistes face the same allegations of song theft as Kuami Eugene does. His comments come following reports that he had sued the Lynx Entertainment artiste for copyright infringement.

The Open Gate hitmaker has been accused of using songs by both young and old songwriters, and music producers including Roland 'Roro' Ackah, the producer of Okumchola by the late Seth Frimpong.

"Okay, let me ask you a question, in Ghana, which artiste is doing this kind of perpetual attitude Kuami Eugene is doing? This is the time to put a stop to this bullsh*t," said Essan

He also questioned the statement by Richie Mensah that there is no copyright issue as far as he is concerned.

