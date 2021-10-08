Bakilla of Mennez GH fame set to return to the music scene with Vibration

Bakilla of popular music group Mennez GH has indicated that he has readied a comeback into the industry

The versatile artiste said he was soon going to drop his single which he titles Vibration

Bakilla gave hints about the motivation behind his yet-to-be-released single

Belgium-based Ghanaian artiste and a former member of the defunct group, Menez GH, Bakilla is set to return to the music scene with a new single, Vibration. The release date for the forthcoming single is slated for October 29, 2021.

Captivating and sensual, ‘Vibration’ is a tune that portrays the "Submissiveness Of An African Man To The Woman".

It gives listeners that Afro-pop fused with dancehall kind of vibe and certainly puts them in the mood. This masterpiece was solely written by Bakilla.

It was recorded in his home-built studio back in Belgium. Produced by the extraordinary, Ugly & Tough, 'Vibration' arrives alongside an iconic video shot and directed by Joachim Lucious of Ghost Pictures. The word that best interprets this single is “thrilling”.

Like many before him, Bakilla went to Belgium for other stuff aside from music but fate had other plans in store for him.

He couldn't just ditch his first love which is music. Music called so he had to concede. "This project is close to my heart as it's a way of contributing my quota of putting Ghanaian and Afrobeats music on the map in the Diaspora.", Bakilla noted.

Bakilla's management team comprises popular disc jockey, Dj Wyre(djwyreoriginal77@gmail.com) and Dadas (+233 24 071 1211).

The musician went on to indicate he was going to get super interactive with all his fans across all his social media handles: Facebook: Bakilla Music; Instagram: @bakillafuhaam;Twitter: @bakillamusic

Speaking about Ghanaian musicians, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo has indicated that winning a Grammy award will be a great joy to him and his fans.

While speaking in an interview on Kalyjay’s recently-held Twitter space, the award-winning rapper mentioned that the Grammy award and honor is one achievement every artist in the world craves for and hopes to get.

“That’s the highest point of the career of an artist and that’s what they aim for,” the decorated rapper said.

He later disclosed that he yearned for the award since his ‘Sarkology’ album in 2014.

Sarkodie however added that his desire for the award had relinquished but will be a great recognition of his longstanding career and relevance.

