Two beautiful Asante ladies who happen to be twins went viral on TikTok after they wowed folks with some beautiful dance moves

The pretty ladies looked elegant in their Kente outfits and had gold ornaments all over their hands and neck

The video pleased many folks as they admired the beautiful Kete dance and showed interest in learning it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some beautiful twin Asante ladies won hearts on the internet after they went viral with their beautiful Kete dance moves.

Beautiful Twin Ashanti Dancers Wow Folks Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The two pretty ladies danced gracefully to a sweet traditional drum melody. The traditional drums are called Petia, made specifically for Kete and Adowa dances.

To make the drums more harmonious, the instrumentalists used a metallic instrument called Ntwamu. The name Ntwamu literally means to cross. It was given that name because it crosses the sound of the drums.

The pretty twins looked elegant in beautiful Kente cloth and had gold ornaments around their necks and hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The twins moved their bodies and hands perfectly to the rhythm of the drums. They had broad smiles on their faces whiles they danced.

Brief History Of The Kete Dance

The term Kete simultaneously refers to a specific set of instruments, the music played by those instruments, and the dance performed to that music.

The dance is a court dance that symbolises power and the richness of Ashanti culture.

In the past, It was reserved exclusively for Ashanti royalty and initially existed only within the Asante royal courts system.

Netizens Fawn Over Twins

ohemaagentle was impressed:

Great work

Debora Kwakye Adiefe also said:

Asantefo) mmaa papabi

Herty Borngreat550 got interested:

please i want to learn how to dance

Noradrenaline

You do all girls

The Kremlin

Asantes are the absolute best when it comes to dance and culture in Ghana Aswear.

Hajia Bintu: Pretty TikToker Shows Off Kete Dance Moves At Funeral Grounds

In a similar story, Hajia Bintu attended a funeral over the weekend, and the TikToker showed off her Kete dance moves.

The beautiful lady wore a pretty black and red funeral attire and stood beside an energetic young man who danced with her.

Followers of Hajia were impressed by the TikToker's dancing skills and praised her in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh