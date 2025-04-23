Juliet Ibrahim has joined Nigerian star Bimbo Ademoye in her crusade against Ghanaian TV stations showing her movies without seeking her permission

The famous actress called out Pemsan TV and other broadcast stations for illegally showing her movies and ignoring cease and desist letters

Juliet Ibrahim also appealed to some notable agencies to enforce regulations to curb the illegal streaming of her films on Ghanaian TV stations

Juliet Ibrahim joins Bimbo Ademoye to call out Ghanaian TV stations for showing her movies without her consent.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to share a strongly worded statement to share her experience with piracy issues concerning Ghanaian broadcast stations.

She also expressed her frustration and disappointment with most of the local media houses for the blatant disregard for intellectual property rights by several TV stations operating within Ghana.

According to her, the Ghanaian TV stations had played a central role in the unethical and illegal activities of pirating movies.

Juliet Ibrahim called out Pemsan TV and other broadcast stations for illegally downloading the movies she had uploaded to her official YouTube channel and showing them to their audience without taking permission from her.

The celebrated actress noted that the Ghanaian TV stations had failed to stop showing her movies despite her management and legal representatives sending cease and desist letters to them.

Juliet Ibrahim with famous Nigerian movie actress Tonto Dikeh.

She also accused the TV stations of ignoring her calls and declining an opportunity for a formal resolution with her representatives.

She wrote:

"As an independent filmmaker, actress, director, and producer, I find it extremely disheartening to witness the blatant disregard for intellectual property rights by several TV stations operating within Ghana. Over the past few months, I’ve observed that some of my films originally and legally uploaded to my official YouTube channel Juliet Ibrahim Studios have been pirated, rebroadcast, and exploited by unauthorized Ghanaian television stations, including Pemsan TV, without my permission or that of my team."

"Despite repeated efforts by my management and legal representatives; who have sent cease and desist letters, contacted these networks directly, and offered an opportunity for a formal resolution Pemsan TV and others have continued to air my work unlawfully, ignoring our calls and refusing to do the needful."

"This isn’t just happening to me. I stand in full support of my Nigerian colleagues, Omoni Oboli and Bimbo Ademoye, who are also speaking up against the piracy of their creative works. This is not just a Nigerian issue; it is an African issue, and as a Ghanaian, I am ashamed that our local media houses are playing a central role in such unethical and illegal activities."

"Piracy is a crime. Exploiting someone’s hard-earned intellectual property is theft. It undermines years of investment, creativity, and the livelihoods of everyone involved in production from actors to editors, to camera operators."

Juliet Ibrahim also called on the National Communications Authority, Ghana Copyright Office, Ghana Police Service, National Film Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ghana Media Commission to enforce robust action and regulation to protect the intellectual properties of content creators.

The actress' remarks come after Bimbo Ademoye warned some Ghanaian TV stations against illegally streaming her movies on their respective channels.

Below is Juliet Ibrahim's social media post:

Ghanaians react to Juliet Ibrahim's complaints

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

bessb3at commented:

"Ghana used to make the best movies even before Nigerians. Why don't you people work more on your movies and promote them?"

msangelawhite said:

"Just awful to hear. We will watch out for our films as well."

theajzone said:

"Wow!!!!! 😮😮This is so not ok!!"

Bimbo's piracy rants get Sam George's attention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bimbo Ademoye's rants about Ghanaian TV stations illegally showing her movies got Communications Minister Sam George's attention.

In response to the Nigerian actress' complaints, Sam George shared that he would discuss the issue with a colleague minister and find a solution to the problem.

Kafui Danku also assured Bimbo Ademoye that her outfit was working on ending the illegal streaming of her content on the local stations.

