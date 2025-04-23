Prophet Nigel Gaisie is trending on social media after he released a number of prophecies God gave him

The outspoken man of God appealed to National Security to keep a close watch on the Accra Konkomba Market

Netizens who thronged to the comment section of the post shared varying opinions on the prophetic declarations by Nigel Gaisie

The General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel got people talking after he opened up about certain visions God showed him regarding likely events to happen.

Taking to Facebook, the outspoken man of God in a post on Wednesday, April 23rd, expressed concern about a prophecy he had concerning the Konkomba Market in Accra and Ghana's neighbouring country, Burkina Faso.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie calls on National Security to be alert following what God showed him about the Konkomba Market in Accra. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: UGC

In his post, Nigel Gaisie called on National Security to be very vigilant and keep watch on the Accra Konkomba Market.

He, however, failed to give specifics regarding the prophecy he had about the market, hence his call for vigilance from the National Security.

"The National Security of Ghana should put an eagle eye on KOMKOBA MARKET, ACCRA", the post read in part.

Burkina Faso prophecy from Nigel Gaisie

Nigel Gaisie then turned his attention to Burkina Faso, where he explained that, in the prophetic realm, he saw the nation in tears.

He therefore called for prayers for the country to prevent bloodshed.

Nigel Gaisie prophesies about the Accra Konkomba market. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie concluded by stressing that Ghana, as a country, also needed prayers

"When my prophetic eyes are opened... I see Burkina Faso crying... Declare in prayer with me... innocent blood will not flow... Ghana needs more prayers... let’s keep praying. The end will be beautiful.".

The Facebook post by Nigel Gaisie post had raked in 400 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Peeps react to Nigel Gaisie's prophecy

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post shared their opinions on the prophetic insight with regard to what is to come.

Alice Anko stated;

"Lord have mercy on our nations."

Gyamfi K Emmanuel reacted:

"You saw nothing"

John Destino Charway reacted:

"I have decided to be quiet on you and your political prophecies, but unfortunately, this is almost impossible. Just recently, we saw you make a post about the demise of your Dad, and while I extend my heartfelt condolences, you never saw what was coming at you prophetically to comment about it."

Ethelbert Alombang replied:

"Prophet, may God empower you and open your eyes to see more. May God Almighty empower you to divert all negatives or evils."

Born Rich reacted:

"As Dampare no Dey di33, we go dey hear things waaa."

Richmond Yaw Ahiabli opined:

"Prophet of God, may God be with you."

Nigel Gaisie prophesies about the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, prophesied about Ghana's national football team.

The renowned cleric speaking during the 31st-night crossover service shared a vision about the Black Stars’ future, asserting that they will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He emphasised that God had revealed this outcome, even amid Ghana’s current struggles on the football stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh