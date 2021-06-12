- Singer Paul Okoye has taken to social media to give a shoutout to his fans and followers in Ghana

- The singer shared a video showing a massive crowd singing one of his songs as they marched on the street

- The Nigerian singer reacted to the video by promising to drop an album soon as he noted that he is working on it

The relevance and talents of a singer are determined by many things and it includes the influence of their songs on their fans both in and out of their home country.

Recently, singer Paul Okoye shared a video of his fans at Takoradi in Ghana marching on the streets in huge numbers.

It is not clear what the march is about but they could be heard loudly singing Paul's Reason With Me.

In the video, saxophonists were spotted, drummers were heard beating their drums and some of the crowds waved flags above their heads as they sang and danced along.

Paul who is excited about the show of love gave a shoutout to the crowd as he promised to release an album soon.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

As expected, celebrity friends, fans, and followers took to the comment section of Paul to hail him.

thisiskaha:

"Massive."

richassani:

"Always a mentor."

oxladeofficial:

"Legend."

maro_reigns:

"Imagine the number of people singing and dancing to one man’s song eh God . When you’re big, you’re big abeg."

robertjackson007:

"My favorite song of all time by the undisputed king of music in Africa."

ibrotee_official:

"The synergy...even when I don't know where they are matching to."

Massive following on YouTube

In other news, it was earlier reported that Paul Okoye hit 1m subscribers on YouTube and he took to social media to celebrate.

Paul showed off a gold plaque that came with the achievement with a word of appreciation to his supportive fans.

The singer also made reference to the silver plaque behind him which he got when he surpassed a hundred thousand subscribers.

In his caption, he thanked YouTube and also revealed that he got a hundred million views on a single track.

Source: Yen