Declan Rice was visibly furious with teammate Thomas Partey after the Ghanaian midfielder received a late yellow card in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Gunners secured a dominant 5-1 aggregate win over the Spanish giants, having already built a strong 3-0 advantage from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates.

With Paris Saint-Germain narrowly edging Aston Villa on Tuesday, Arsenal will now face the French champions in a highly anticipated semi-final.

The first leg is scheduled for April 29. However, Partey will miss the match after collecting his third yellow card of the tournament—just before UEFA resets suspensions beyond the quarter-finals.

The caution came after the Ghana international confronted the referee following a challenge by Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger on Mikel Merino.

His reaction earned him a booking for dissent, prompting an angry reaction from Rice.

The England international grabbed Partey by the arm and pushed him in frustration, clearly unhappy with the needless card.

Arsenal's midfield dilemma

Arsenal are already dealing with midfield concerns, as Jorginho was unavailable for the second leg against Madrid, and his status for the PSG tie remains uncertain.

Partey, who has made 45 appearances this season, plays a vital role as the midfield anchor, and his absence against an unbeaten PSG side will be a huge blow.

According to data from Sofascore, Partey completed all 21 of his passes — a flawless 100% pass accuracy — underscoring his control and efficiency.

Beyond his impeccable distribution, he also threaded a key pass, registered four ground duels, made three clearances, and blocked three goal-bound efforts, including one crucial interception that quelled a potential Madrid breakthrough.

Saka shoves away Real Madrid star

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka and Dani Carvajal were involved in a tense moment as the Arsenal winger made his way off the pitch at half-time.

The confrontation escalated when Carvajal appeared to grab Saka, prompting the Arsenal star to react at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nearby staff and players quickly intervened to separate the pair before things got out of hand during Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Other UCL semi finals fixture

Elsewhere in the competition, Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate.

They will face Inter Milan, who eliminated Bayern Munich 4-3 following a 2-2 draw in their second leg on Wednesday.

Rooney settles Partey vs Camavinga debate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney weighed in on the Partey versus Eduardo Camavinga debate.

The 2008 Champions League winner shared his thoughts on the midfield duo in the build-up to Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Arsenal — a tie that eventually saw the Gunners progress with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory.

