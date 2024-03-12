The leader of the New Force political movement has kick-started his regional listening tour

On the Tamale leg of the tour, he called on the region's paramount chief and had a chat with the elders

Afterwards, he met the viral sensation Shatta Bandle during an engagement at the region's university

Ghanaian socialite and businessman now-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, has begun his regional listening tour.

The political aspirant said the tour was to help him identify what Ghanaians across the country's 16 regions need.

After the first stop in Nima on March 1, Nana Kwame Bediako was spotted in Tamale.

Cheddar meets Shatta Bandle

In Tamale, Nana Kwame Bediako stopped by the Dakpema Palace to call on the chief of Tamale and his elders.

In a video shared by the New Force political movement, the elders hailed him, saying they had tested the top two parties and would be ready for a change with Nana Kwame Bediako at the helm.

Nana Kwame Bediako is believed to have made another stop at the University of Development Studies with the viral sensation Shatta Bandle as part of his entourage.

Shatta Bandle endorsed Nana Kwame Bedikao when they met and called him the incoming president.

Neitzens react to the moment Shatta Bandle met Cheddar

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the video of Shatta Bandle's moment with the leader of the New Force political movement.

dabre4life said:

Cheddar is too small to do the NDC's dirty job for them.

_sellybee_ wrote:

Herh what politics will make you do ernh

clementina_dubik shared:

Social media people will vote for him but in real life, nobody will vote for him

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory noted:

Cheddar paaaa.

Cheddar attends Juabenhemaa's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, had attended the recent funeral ceremony for the late Juabenhemma.

Nana Kwame Bediako and his wife were given presidential treatment as they greeted the top royal personalities of the Ashanti Kingdom.

