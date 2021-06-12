For the past week, Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa has been trending for the wrong reason.

The popular blogger named was mentioned by Abena Korkor by one of the men who wanted to sleep with her.

Abena Korkor then shared chats between her Nkonkonsa.

Victoria Lebene: 7 photos of Nkonkonsa's wife that prove why he snubs Abena Korkor for her (Photo credit: Instagram/Victoria Lebene and Abena Korkor)

Source: Instagram

Well, Nkonkonsa is now a married man. He is married to actress Victoria Lebene.

YEN.com.gh has put together 7 photos of Lebene proving why Nkonkonsa chose her over Abena Korkor.

1. Nkonkonsah and his wife:

2. Workout time:

3. Flaunts fine legs here:

4. Beautiful smile:

5. Swag up:

6. Looking gorgeous:

7. Back case:

Meanwhile, Nkonkonsa, has responded to Abena Korkor Addo's latest claims against him.

According to Nkokonsa, the information shared by Korkor that he has been begging her in recent times to come and see her is not as being portrayed.

Nkonkonsa has been trending in the past few days following revelations Korkor made about him in one of her videos.

In the particular video, Korkor disclosed that she and Nkonkonsa have shared some intimacy before but she did not allow him to go full throttle.

But Nkonkonsa, she added, has been pestering her to get in bed with him even though he is now married to actress Victoria Lebene.

After her revelations which led to massive trolling for Nkonkonsa, Korkor who is a bipolar patient sent an apology message to him blaming her behaviour on a relapse.

Nkonkonsa caused this apology message to be read on Peace FM's Entertainment Review of which he is the producer.

This angered Korkor who came harder at him by releasing Whatsapp chats of Nkonkonsa begging to come to her.

But on the Thursday edition of Entertainment Review, the show's host Kwasi Aboagye who spoke on behalf of Nkonkonsa revealed it was not as if the blogger was cheating on his wife as being portrayed.

In a video from the show which has been shared on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Aboagye disclosed that Nkoknkonsa had explained to him that the chats were very old ones from a long time ago.

